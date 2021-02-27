Baseball Roundup: St. Al, Warren Central take tournament losses

The St. Aloysius Flashes tested themselves against one of the best baseball teams in the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools on Friday.

They did not pass.

Collin Reuter only needed 66 pitches to throw a six-inning complete game, faced one batter over the minimum, and totaled seven strikeouts as two-time defending state champion Magnolia Heights defeated the Flashes 7-0 at a tournament in Sterlington, La.

Magnolia Heights won the MAIS Class AAAA championship in 2018 and 2019.

Drew Prosek went 3-for-3, including a two-run double in the first inning, for Magnolia Heights.

St. Al’s only hit was a first-inning double by Brandon Steed.

North Pike 10, Warren Central 1

Warren Central’s rough opening week continued Friday.

Alex Perry went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs, Cade Rush tripled and drove in three runs, and North Pike scored nine runs in the third inning to rout the Vikings (0-3) in the Mid-Mississippi Classic.

Perry also pitched two scoreless innings and struck out four batters.

Warren Central only had three hits in the game. In its first three games this season, all losses, it has been outscored 32-6 and has a total of seven hits.

The Vikings will try to straighten things out Saturday, when they play Alabama Class 6A power Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in the final game of the Mid-Mississippi Classic. The game will begin at 11 a.m. at Germantown High School.