expand
Ad Spot

February 27, 2021

Baseball Roundup: St. Al, Warren Central take tournament losses

By Staff Reports

Published 12:26 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

The St. Aloysius Flashes tested themselves against one of the best baseball teams in the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools on Friday.

They did not pass.

Collin Reuter only needed 66 pitches to throw a six-inning complete game, faced one batter over the minimum, and totaled seven strikeouts as two-time defending state champion Magnolia Heights defeated the Flashes 7-0 at a tournament in Sterlington, La.

Magnolia Heights won the MAIS Class AAAA championship in 2018 and 2019.

Drew Prosek went 3-for-3, including a two-run double in the first inning, for Magnolia Heights.

St. Al’s only hit was a first-inning double by Brandon Steed.

North Pike 10, Warren Central 1
Warren Central’s rough opening week continued Friday.

Alex Perry went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs, Cade Rush tripled and drove in three runs, and North Pike scored nine runs in the third inning to rout the Vikings (0-3) in the Mid-Mississippi Classic.

Perry also pitched two scoreless innings and struck out four batters.

Warren Central only had three hits in the game. In its first three games this season, all losses, it has been outscored 32-6 and has a total of seven hits.

The Vikings will try to straighten things out Saturday, when they play Alabama Class 6A power Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in the final game of the Mid-Mississippi Classic. The game will begin at 11 a.m. at Germantown High School.

More News

Jackson Street M.B. Church distributes food to residents

Vehicle in Friday afternoon shooting located

Florence hands Warren Central its first loss in two years

Baseball Roundup: St. Al, Warren Central take tournament losses

Local

Jackson Street M.B. Church distributes food to residents

Crime

Vehicle in Friday afternoon shooting located

Crime

Police searching for Court St. shooter

Business

Downtown Vicksburg makes ready for two spring markets

Downtown Vicksburg

City to borrow money to fix damage from 2020 rains

Local

Warren Central cast prepares for ‘Descendants’

Local

USACE Vicksburg District announces new strategic planner

Business

Report: Moody’s Investor Service gives city strong credit rating

Business

Developer eyes two downtown properties for condo development

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with aggravated assault domestic violence

Local

Return to normal: District adopts calendar for 2021-2022 school year

Local

Dog rescued from severe winter storm, finds a loving home

BREAKING NEWS

Boil water notice in Vicksburg has been lifted

Downtown Vicksburg

Massive investment: Condominium projects may locate downtown

Crime

Vicksburg man the victim of a homicide in Texas

Local

Tallulah officials: City facing complete water outage

Downtown Vicksburg

The Lucky Seven: City, Police Department honor trailblazing officers

Crime

Warren County man shot during domestic dispute

Downtown Vicksburg

Parman, Nasif named Chamber’s top educators of the year

Crime

Man wounded in morning shooting incident

Local

Recent firefighter graduation included an extra proposal

Local

Accident late Tuesday on U.S. 61 leaves one person dead

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor: City’s current water plant is obsolete

Local

Public library announces return to appointments