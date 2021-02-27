expand
Ad Spot

February 27, 2021

Warren Central’s Zion Harvey heads toward home plate as teammate Jordan Powell (6) cheers her on during a junior varsity softball game against Florence on Friday. (Cedric Tillman/Vicksburg Warren School District)

Florence hands Warren Central its first loss in two years

By Staff Reports

Published 12:52 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

For the first time in nearly two years, Warren Central walked off the field without knowing the thrill of victory.

Gabby Hoffman went a combined 6-for-9 with two doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored as Florence swept a doubleheader from Warren Central, 13-6 and 12-6, Friday at Sports Force Parks.

The losses were Warren Central’s first since the 2019 season. It won its first 12 games in 2020 before the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, and had a win and a darkness-shortened tie in its first two outings in 2021.

Florence scored eight runs in the first two innings of game one of the doubleheader. Warren Central kept up for a moment, cutting it to 8-6 after two innings, but did not score again and lost 13-6.

In game two, Florence’s Jessie Broadwater capped an eight-run fourth inning with a two-RBI double as the Lady Eagles rolled to a 12-6 victory. Warren Central cut what had been a 10-run deficit to six in the bottom of the seventh inning, but never got close to bringing the tying run to the plate.

Hoffman had three hits in each game for Florence, while Neely Cooper had two in each game and drove in a total of three runs. Broadwater had three RBIs in game one, and was 3-for-4 with three more RBIs in game two.

For Warren Central, Kamryn Morson went 4-for-8 in the doubleheader, with two doubles and four RBIs. Jill Smith had three hits and scored three runs.

In game two, Abby Morgan was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.

Warren Central’s next game is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., at Pearl.

More News

Jackson Street M.B. Church distributes food to residents

Vehicle in Friday afternoon shooting located

Florence hands Warren Central its first loss in two years

Baseball Roundup: St. Al, Warren Central take tournament losses

Local

Jackson Street M.B. Church distributes food to residents

Crime

Vehicle in Friday afternoon shooting located

Crime

Police searching for Court St. shooter

Business

Downtown Vicksburg makes ready for two spring markets

Downtown Vicksburg

City to borrow money to fix damage from 2020 rains

Local

Warren Central cast prepares for ‘Descendants’

Local

USACE Vicksburg District announces new strategic planner

Business

Report: Moody’s Investor Service gives city strong credit rating

Business

Developer eyes two downtown properties for condo development

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with aggravated assault domestic violence

Local

Return to normal: District adopts calendar for 2021-2022 school year

Local

Dog rescued from severe winter storm, finds a loving home

BREAKING NEWS

Boil water notice in Vicksburg has been lifted

Downtown Vicksburg

Massive investment: Condominium projects may locate downtown

Crime

Vicksburg man the victim of a homicide in Texas

Local

Tallulah officials: City facing complete water outage

Downtown Vicksburg

The Lucky Seven: City, Police Department honor trailblazing officers

Crime

Warren County man shot during domestic dispute

Downtown Vicksburg

Parman, Nasif named Chamber’s top educators of the year

Crime

Man wounded in morning shooting incident

Local

Recent firefighter graduation included an extra proposal

Local

Accident late Tuesday on U.S. 61 leaves one person dead

Downtown Vicksburg

Mayor: City’s current water plant is obsolete

Local

Public library announces return to appointments