expand
Ad Spot

February 28, 2021

Two dead, five injured in Claiborne County bar fight

By John Surratt

Published 5:32 pm Saturday, February 27, 2021

A fight between two rival rap groups Saturday night at a Pattison bar resulted in the shooting death of two Claiborne County residents and injuries to five other people.

The shooting occurred about 12:53 a.m. Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office investigator Maj. Troy Kimble said Gerreinsha Gibson, 21, and Justin Marshall, 23, were shot when a fight broke out between the rap groups at the Wilson Lounge in Pattison. Autopsies have been ordered.

He said four people have been arrested, but would not identify them or give the charges until after their initial appearance Monday in Claiborne County Justice Court. All four are presently being held without bail in the Claiborne County Jail.

Gibson, Kimble said, was an innocent bystander and Marshall was a member of one of the groups. He said three people were wounded by bullets in the shooting and two others were injured when they were struck by bottles.

Kimble said a group of people were at the bar celebrating a birthday party and the rap groups were performing.

“They had been doing some ‘rap beefing’ on social media; it was an ongoing thing,” Kimble said, adding rap beefing is a dispute where rap groups insult each other through their music. He said the two groups got into an argument that escalated into a fight in which guns were pulled and fired.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

College baseball roundup: Mississippi State, Ole Miss notch walk-off wins

College basketball roundup: Alabama beats MSU to clinch SEC title

Fast starts propel St. Aloysius past Louisiana foes

Vikings drop close game to Alabama powerhouse Hillcrest

Local

Program at Mercy Hospital brings military-like experience to city

Crime

Two dead, five injured in Claiborne County bar fight

Downtown Vicksburg

Jackson Street M.B. Church distributes food to city’s residents

Crime

Vehicle in Friday afternoon shooting located

Crime

Police searching for Court St. shooter

Business

Downtown Vicksburg makes ready for two spring markets

Downtown Vicksburg

City to borrow money to fix damage from 2020 rains

Local

Warren Central cast prepares for ‘Descendants’

Local

USACE Vicksburg District announces new strategic planner

Business

Report: Moody’s Investor Service gives city strong credit rating

Business

Developer eyes two downtown properties for condo development

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with aggravated assault domestic violence

Local

Return to normal: District adopts calendar for 2021-2022 school year

Local

Dog rescued from severe winter storm, finds a loving home

BREAKING NEWS

Boil water notice in Vicksburg has been lifted

Downtown Vicksburg

Massive investment: Condominium projects may locate downtown

Crime

Vicksburg man the victim of a homicide in Texas

Local

Tallulah officials: City facing complete water outage

Downtown Vicksburg

The Lucky Seven: City, Police Department honor trailblazing officers

Crime

Warren County man shot during domestic dispute

Downtown Vicksburg

Parman, Nasif named Chamber’s top educators of the year

Crime

Man wounded in morning shooting incident

Local

Recent firefighter graduation included an extra proposal

Local

Accident late Tuesday on U.S. 61 leaves one person dead