February 27, 2021

Vehicle in Friday afternoon shooting located

By Staff Reports

Published 10:35 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

At around 9:00 a.m officers with the Vicksburg Police Department located the red 2018 Toyota Corolla seen fleeing the scene of a shooting that occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the 1800 block of Court Street.  The vehicle, which had been reported stolen around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, was recovered on Valley Street.

The 16-year-old shooting victim was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where last reports have him listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477

