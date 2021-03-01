expand
Ad Spot

March 1, 2021

District reports significant drop in COVID-19 activity in schools

By Tim Reeves

Published 4:31 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

One. Just one. That is the number of new COVID-19 cases the Vicksburg Warren School District announced Monday involving students or personnel within the District last week.

That one case involved a teacher at River City Early College.

The report is the first time the District has updated its COVID-19 activity, which is provided to the Mississippi State Department of Health, since Feb. 8. The week without a report was due to the severe winter storm that shuttered the District’s schools for one week.

But even the Feb. 8 report, which showed a total of six positive cases within the district and nine students and teachers quarantined, mirrored the overall decline in COVID-19 activity the entire Vicksburg and Warren County community has seen in recent weeks.

In that Feb. 8 report, the Academy of Innovation reported one positive case involving a teacher, while Beechwood Elementary reported one positive case involving a student.

Bovina Elementary reported one positive case involving a teacher and one teacher was quarantined due to possible exposure.

At Dana Road Elementary, school officials reported one positive case involving a teacher, two teachers quarantined and eight students quarantined due to possible exposure.

The Feb. 8 report was for the school week ending Feb. 5.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Profile 2021: Where did city hall’s angels go?

We must be willing to invest in Vicksburg’s stability and future water needs

District reports significant drop in COVID-19 activity in schools

Dorothy Hester Bell

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Where did city hall’s angels go?

COVID-19

District reports significant drop in COVID-19 activity in schools

Local

The Post unveils ‘Letters from Home’ magazine and series

Crime

Three held without bond in Claiborne County shooting, fourth man sought

Downtown Vicksburg

City approves waivers for developers investing $4 million or more in projects

COVID-19

Ice storm shutdown helped: COVID-19 fight returns to pre-holiday levels

Local

Program at Mercy Hospital brings military-like experience to city

Crime

Two dead, five injured in Claiborne County bar fight

Downtown Vicksburg

Jackson Street M.B. Church distributes food to city’s residents

Crime

Vehicle in Friday afternoon shooting located

Crime

Police searching for Court St. shooter

Business

Downtown Vicksburg makes ready for two spring markets

Downtown Vicksburg

City to borrow money to fix damage from 2020 rains

Local

Warren Central cast prepares for ‘Descendants’

Local

USACE Vicksburg District announces new strategic planner

Business

Report: Moody’s Investor Service gives city strong credit rating

Business

Developer eyes two downtown properties for condo development

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with aggravated assault domestic violence

Local

Return to normal: District adopts calendar for 2021-2022 school year

Local

Dog rescued from severe winter storm, finds a loving home

BREAKING NEWS

Boil water notice in Vicksburg has been lifted

Downtown Vicksburg

Massive investment: Condominium projects may locate downtown

Crime

Vicksburg man the victim of a homicide in Texas

Local

Tallulah officials: City facing complete water outage