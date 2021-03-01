expand
March 1, 2021

Dorothy Hester Bell

By Staff Reports

Published 2:42 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

Dorothy Hester Bell passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

Her last few months were not as active as she usually enjoyed, however she never lost her humor and her love for her family and friends and she always enjoyed visits with them.

Dorothy was born on Dec. 31, 1926, to Earl Randolph and Clover Feazel Hester in Shreveport, La. She was raised in Arcadia, La. where her father was the principal of the Arcadia School. Dorothy attended and graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 1949. It was at Louisiana Tech that she would meet and marry David H. Bell and enjoy the next 57 years together.

It is fitting that she was born on New Year’s Eve as she was always quick to enjoy festivities and activities with her friends and could always be found in the middle of any fun. Through all the years of her life she was always ready to “get up and get going” at a moment’s notice; a trait she would continue until the last few months of her life.
In addition to her passion for her family and friends, Dorothy’s lifelong love was teaching; obviously inherited from her father.

Dorothy held a Bachelor of Arts (Mathematics) from Louisiana Tech University and Master’s of Education and Master’s Plus degrees from Northeast Louisiana University. She began teaching in Arkansas before moving to Delhi in 1954 where she taught Algebra and Geometry to several generations of students; many of whom expressed to her and her family that she was “the best teacher they ever had.” In 1987, Dorothy officially retired from Delhi High School but she would continue to offer help and advise to many students for many years.

Dorothy’s hobbies included her yard and flower beds and she could always be counted on to adopt antique furniture. Some of her many civic activities included the Delhi Garden Club, The Hannah House and the Delhi Park.

While she will be missed by her family and friends, we will all cherish the memories of her and her life.

Dorothy was a member of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Rayville, La. In addition, she enjoyed many church activities with the Delhi Presbyterian and Delhi Methodist churches.

The family is appreciative of all the loving care and attention provided by Kim Powell, Amanda Johnson, Mary Williams, Pauline Boyd, Faye Carter and Crossroads Hospice Care.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband David H. Bell III and a sister Clover Beth Hester Wallace.

She is survived by a daughter, Cathey A. Bell of Covington, La.; and a son, David H. Bell IV of Vicksburg. Dorothy is also survived by granddaughter, Jordan Amborn and husband, Rob of Vicksburg and their children, Louis Amborn and Mary Hannah Amborn; and granddaughter, Caitlin Knighton of Vicksburg and children, Cole, Ethan and Dean Knighton. She is also survived by nieces, Lynda, Patricia and Susan Wallace.

Graveside funeral services and burial will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Old City Cemetery in Bastrop, La. with Bro. Paul Lipe officiating.

Pallbearers will be Bruce McEacharn, Dr. Corey Albritton, Francis Thompson, Frank E. Maxwell III, Bruce Bagwell and Troy Richards. Honorary Pallbearers will be Frank E. Maxwell Jr., Jimmy Hopson, Billy Calvert and former students she taught at DHS.

Services are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Delhi.

