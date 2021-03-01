expand
Ad Spot

March 1, 2021

Janis Herbert Clayton

By Staff Reports

Published 11:38 am Monday, March 1, 2021

Janis Herbert Clayton, 73, of Carrollton, met her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton, with the Rev. Fletcher Moorman, Dr. Bernard Taylor and Rev. Jay Frazier officiating.

Janis was born in Greenwood on  Nov. 19, 1947, to Cecil Leon Herbert Sr. and Minnie Laura Arrington Herbert. She was a graduate of J. Z. George High School in North Carrollton and Delta State University in Cleveland. She was a retired teacher for the Warren County School District in Vicksburg.

Janis was a member of Carrollton Baptist Church in Carollton. She loved her church, where she was active in Sunbeams, GAs, Sunday School, and church throughout her life. She had a beautiful voice and expressed her love for God and His Son, Jesus Christ, through her singing talents all her life. Janis would express her art skills by drawing and doing watercolor Christmas cards, along with beautiful chalk drawings.

As the years pass by, Janis will be remembered as a sweet soul, full of optimism and hope, whose genuine interest in others was a gift she gave freely. She was a shining example of God’s great love lived out on earth. Her proudest moments were talking about her daughters and grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Mandy Clayton Burrell and husband, Jeff, of Sallis, and Ashley Thorpe and husband, Frankie, of Kosciusko; sisters, Joyce Bowman of Grenada and Anne Whitfield of Winona; grandchildren, Mary Clayton Burrell, Addie Burrell and Colton Thorpe; and several nieces and nephews.  

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Cecil Leon Herbert Jr. and David Lee Herbert.

Pallbearers are her nephews, Shane Whitfield, Matt Whitfield, Dave Herbert, Lee Herbert, Rainey Bowman and Dan Bowman.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carrollton Baptist Church, P. O. Box 6, Carrollton, MS  38917.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.

More News

Michael Leroy Haggins

City approves waivers for developers investing $4 million or more in projects

Rain alters high school, college sports schedules

Letter to the Editor: Hospital staff appreciates community’s help during winter storm

Downtown Vicksburg

City approves waivers for developers investing $4 million or more in projects

COVID-19

Ice storm shutdown helped: COVID-19 fight returns to pre-holiday levels

Local

Program at Mercy Hospital brings military-like experience to city

Crime

Two dead, five injured in Claiborne County bar fight

Downtown Vicksburg

Jackson Street M.B. Church distributes food to city’s residents

Crime

Vehicle in Friday afternoon shooting located

Crime

Police searching for Court St. shooter

Business

Downtown Vicksburg makes ready for two spring markets

Downtown Vicksburg

City to borrow money to fix damage from 2020 rains

Local

Warren Central cast prepares for ‘Descendants’

Local

USACE Vicksburg District announces new strategic planner

Business

Report: Moody’s Investor Service gives city strong credit rating

Business

Developer eyes two downtown properties for condo development

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with aggravated assault domestic violence

Local

Return to normal: District adopts calendar for 2021-2022 school year

Local

Dog rescued from severe winter storm, finds a loving home

BREAKING NEWS

Boil water notice in Vicksburg has been lifted

Downtown Vicksburg

Massive investment: Condominium projects may locate downtown

Crime

Vicksburg man the victim of a homicide in Texas

Local

Tallulah officials: City facing complete water outage

Downtown Vicksburg

The Lucky Seven: City, Police Department honor trailblazing officers

Crime

Warren County man shot during domestic dispute

Downtown Vicksburg

Parman, Nasif named Chamber’s top educators of the year

Crime

Man wounded in morning shooting incident