expand
Ad Spot

March 1, 2021

Rain alters high school, college sports schedules

By Ernest Bowker

Published 1:44 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

The steady rain across much of Mississippi has led to the postponement of a number of high school and college sporting events scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Here is a list of the postponed games and when, if at all, they’ve been rescheduled for:

• St. Aloysius’ home baseball game vs. Ethel on Monday night was postponed. St. Al athletic director Mike Jones said the teams might play at Ethel on Thursday, but it has not been rescheduled yet.

• Vicksburg High’s home softball game vs. Pearl was postponed on Monday. The teams will play Thursday at 5 p.m. (junior varsity) and 6:15 p.m. (varsity).

• Warren Central’s tennis match against Pearl was postponed until Wednesday at 3 p.m., at Halls Ferry Park.

• Warren Central’s baseball game at Tri-County Academy, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed until Wednesday. The game has also been moved to Sports Force Parks in Vicksburg. The junior varsity will play at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 7.

Warren Central is still schedule to host Parklane Academy on Thursday. Tickets are available online only at https://gofan.co/app/events/254497?schoolId=MS4770.

• Warren Central’s eighth- and ninth-grade baseball games against Brandon have been postponed until April 15.

• Vicksburg Junior High’s baseball game against Cleveland Central, scheduled for Monday, was postponed. No makeup date was announced.

• The college baseball game between Mississippi State and Southern Miss, scheduled for Tuesday night at Trustmark Park in Pearl, was postponed until Wednesday at 6 p.m. Ticket holders should use their same tickets. The game is sold out.

• Hinds Community College’s baseball doubleheader Tuesday at Mississippi Gulf Coast has been postponed until Wednesday. Game one will begin at 3 p.m.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

Three held without bond in Claiborne County shooting, fourth man sought

Michael Leroy Haggins

City approves waivers for developers investing $4 million or more in projects

Rain alters high school, college sports schedules

Crime

Three held without bond in Claiborne County shooting, fourth man sought

Downtown Vicksburg

City approves waivers for developers investing $4 million or more in projects

COVID-19

Ice storm shutdown helped: COVID-19 fight returns to pre-holiday levels

Local

Program at Mercy Hospital brings military-like experience to city

Crime

Two dead, five injured in Claiborne County bar fight

Downtown Vicksburg

Jackson Street M.B. Church distributes food to city’s residents

Crime

Vehicle in Friday afternoon shooting located

Crime

Police searching for Court St. shooter

Business

Downtown Vicksburg makes ready for two spring markets

Downtown Vicksburg

City to borrow money to fix damage from 2020 rains

Local

Warren Central cast prepares for ‘Descendants’

Local

USACE Vicksburg District announces new strategic planner

Business

Report: Moody’s Investor Service gives city strong credit rating

Business

Developer eyes two downtown properties for condo development

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with aggravated assault domestic violence

Local

Return to normal: District adopts calendar for 2021-2022 school year

Local

Dog rescued from severe winter storm, finds a loving home

BREAKING NEWS

Boil water notice in Vicksburg has been lifted

Downtown Vicksburg

Massive investment: Condominium projects may locate downtown

Crime

Vicksburg man the victim of a homicide in Texas

Local

Tallulah officials: City facing complete water outage

Downtown Vicksburg

The Lucky Seven: City, Police Department honor trailblazing officers

Crime

Warren County man shot during domestic dispute

Downtown Vicksburg

Parman, Nasif named Chamber’s top educators of the year