expand
Ad Spot

March 1, 2021

The Post unveils ‘Letters from Home’ magazine and series

By Staff Reports

Published 2:31 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

A, B, C, D, E, F, G … Vicksburg’s interesting and we agree.

Each year, The Vicksburg Post does a deep dive into the local community for its annual Profile magazine. Past editions have focused on a single topic, while others have branched out to feature a number of interesting people and places around Warren County.

Each edition follows a theme, and for 2021, The Post’s staff went back to basics by mastering the A-B-C’s of Vicksburg for a Profile edition we call “Letters From Home.”

This edition of Profile includes 26 short stories on people, places and historical nuggets in Vicksburg — one for each letter of the alphabet.

From the (A)ngels that once sat high atop City Hall to the guided-missile cruiser U.S.S. Vicksburg that sails (O)n the high seas, we looked above and beyond, to the past and present for interesting topics. You’ll find stories on landmarks like the trio of cement (G)orillas on Washington Street, as well as hidden curiosities like the city’s (B)rick streets, (U)nderground tunnels and supercomputers that contain loads of (D)ata, and so much more.

We’ll unveil a few stories a day on vicksburgpost.com over the coming days. If you want to read everything at once, grab a copy of this past weekend’s edition of The Vicksburg Post — which once won a (P)ulitzer prize for exceptional journalism — on Sunday. It’ll be your (K)ey to the city.

Now go grab a (T)omato sandwich or some fried chicken at (W)alnut Hills and sink your teeth into this tasty edition of Profile while learning more about your hometown. It’s a tasty read.

More News

Profile 2021: Where did city hall’s angels go?

We must be willing to invest in Vicksburg’s stability and future water needs

District reports significant drop in COVID-19 activity in schools

Dorothy Hester Bell

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Where did city hall’s angels go?

COVID-19

District reports significant drop in COVID-19 activity in schools

Local

The Post unveils ‘Letters from Home’ magazine and series

Crime

Three held without bond in Claiborne County shooting, fourth man sought

Downtown Vicksburg

City approves waivers for developers investing $4 million or more in projects

COVID-19

Ice storm shutdown helped: COVID-19 fight returns to pre-holiday levels

Local

Program at Mercy Hospital brings military-like experience to city

Crime

Two dead, five injured in Claiborne County bar fight

Downtown Vicksburg

Jackson Street M.B. Church distributes food to city’s residents

Crime

Vehicle in Friday afternoon shooting located

Crime

Police searching for Court St. shooter

Business

Downtown Vicksburg makes ready for two spring markets

Downtown Vicksburg

City to borrow money to fix damage from 2020 rains

Local

Warren Central cast prepares for ‘Descendants’

Local

USACE Vicksburg District announces new strategic planner

Business

Report: Moody’s Investor Service gives city strong credit rating

Business

Developer eyes two downtown properties for condo development

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with aggravated assault domestic violence

Local

Return to normal: District adopts calendar for 2021-2022 school year

Local

Dog rescued from severe winter storm, finds a loving home

BREAKING NEWS

Boil water notice in Vicksburg has been lifted

Downtown Vicksburg

Massive investment: Condominium projects may locate downtown

Crime

Vicksburg man the victim of a homicide in Texas

Local

Tallulah officials: City facing complete water outage