A, B, C, D, E, F, G … Vicksburg’s interesting and we agree.

Each year, The Vicksburg Post does a deep dive into the local community for its annual Profile magazine. Past editions have focused on a single topic, while others have branched out to feature a number of interesting people and places around Warren County.

Each edition follows a theme, and for 2021, The Post’s staff went back to basics by mastering the A-B-C’s of Vicksburg for a Profile edition we call “Letters From Home.”

This edition of Profile includes 26 short stories on people, places and historical nuggets in Vicksburg — one for each letter of the alphabet.

From the (A)ngels that once sat high atop City Hall to the guided-missile cruiser U.S.S. Vicksburg that sails (O)n the high seas, we looked above and beyond, to the past and present for interesting topics. You’ll find stories on landmarks like the trio of cement (G)orillas on Washington Street, as well as hidden curiosities like the city’s (B)rick streets, (U)nderground tunnels and supercomputers that contain loads of (D)ata, and so much more.

We’ll unveil a few stories a day on vicksburgpost.com over the coming days. If you want to read everything at once, grab a copy of this past weekend’s edition of The Vicksburg Post — which once won a (P)ulitzer prize for exceptional journalism — on Sunday. It’ll be your (K)ey to the city.

Now go grab a (T)omato sandwich or some fried chicken at (W)alnut Hills and sink your teeth into this tasty edition of Profile while learning more about your hometown. It’s a tasty read.