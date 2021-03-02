expand
March 2, 2021

Jadarius Funches

Drive-by shooting update: Teenager arrested, faces long list of felony charges

By Staff Reports

Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

A Vicksburg teenager is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested late Monday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Feb. 26 on Court Street.

Jadarius Funches, 15, of Vicksburg was arrested at a home in the Kings community shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. In addition to facing charges connected to the drive-by shooting that injured one person, he faces a laundry list of other felony charges.

Funches has been charged with armed robbery for the robbery of an individual in July 2020. He received a second armed Robbery charge for the theft of a firearm from an individual in October 2020. A gunfight in the Motel 6 parking lot on Feb. 21 resulted in Funches being charged with one count of drive-by shooting and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.  He is also charged with one count of receiving stolen property in relation to the theft of a 2018 Toyota Corolla on Arthur Street on Feb. 26, followed by one count of drive-by shooting and one count of aggravated assault for the shooting of a 16-year-old male on Court Street later that day.

Funches appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court Tuesday, who set his bond at $700,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury.

