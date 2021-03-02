expand
March 2, 2021

Jessie Benard Anderson

By Staff Reports

Published 11:26 am Tuesday, March 2, 2021

A graveside service for Jessie Benard Anderson has been scheduled for Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Cedar Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. Visitation will be Friday, March 5, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 7 to 8 p.m. with family present.

He had a major love for comic books and he enjoyed reading. Jessie was best known for walking the city streets of Vicksburg reading a book. He knew that every time we read and comprehend a text, we add to our knowledge.

Jessie was a 1976 graduate of Vicksburg High School and he furthered his education at Jackson State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wanzie Anderson and Josephine Johnson; his siblings, Willie Johnson and Gloria Stein Anderson.

He leaves to mourn his transitioning his siblings, Wanzie Anderson, Dorothy Anderson Pinkney, Vera Anderson and Gertrude (John) Young.

Jessie Benard Anderson transitioned at Merit Health River Region at the age of  62.

