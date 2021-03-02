expand
March 2, 2021

Reeves lifts COVID-19 executive orders, local mask mandates remain in place

By Staff Reports

Published 3:09 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

While Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday plans to remove all COVID-19 restrictions, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the city’s existing COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place “for now.”

“I want to watch our numbers for another week,” Flaggs said. “Our orders will remain in place for now.”

The city’s COVID-19 orders, which are currently set to expire on April 15, require a mask mandate for anyone inside a business or public building.

Reeves, during a press conference in Jackson, said he is lifting executive orders that required masks to be worn and restrictions on businesses that limited indoor capacity. But, cities and counties, including Warren County which has a mask mandate in place, can enact stronger restrictions than what the governor orders. Cities and counties cannot put in place any orders that are less restrictive than the state.

“The governor’s office is getting out of the business of telling people what they can or cannot do,” Reeves said.

“Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules,” Reeves wrote on social media ahead of a Tuesday afternoon press conference. “Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time!”

Mask mandates for K-12 schools will remain in place, he said.

“We’re not out of the woods, so we still need to be careful,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.

