United Way organizes community diaper drive

One in three mothers struggles to provide diapers for their child. That was the driving statistic for the creation of a diaper drive organized by the United Way of West Central Mississippi.

“This is the first year to hold a community diaper drive and it is taking the place of our baby shower,” United Way Director of Marketing and Resource Development Alesia Shaw said.

Due to the pandemic, the annual baby shower, which allowed expectant mothers and new parents to walk around in the lobby of Merit Health River Region Hospital collecting resource information, will not be held.

But in an effort to continue to help new parents with their baby needs, Shaw said organizers decided to hold a diaper drive instead.

“Diaper drives are done all over the country,” Shaw said. And when doing research for the local drive, Shaw said, she became aware of the number of mothers who need diapers. “It just hit me,” she said. “One in three moms can’t diaper their child.

Additional data showed that if a child does not have diapers they cannot go to pre-school or daycare, “So, therefore, the learning doesn’t’ start,” Shaw said.

The Community Diaper Drive, which began Monday, will continue through the end of the month. Diapers can be dropped off at the United Way’s office at 920 South St. from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.

The United Way is also encouraging businesses to put a box in the office for donated diapers. Also, those wanting to donate can visit Amazon.com.

“We have set up a community-wide diaper drive account and you can go in there and order the diapers and they will be sent to us,” Shaw said.

For more information on the Community Diaper Drive, visit www.unitedwayvicksburg.org/community-diaper-drive.

