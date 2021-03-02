expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

Vicksburg Forest Products expansion project gets supervisors’ support

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 12:08 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted to approve consideration to provide a right of way and easement to the city of Vicksburg in support of an economic development project related to Vicksburg Forest Products on Haining Road.

The easement, located on 1.5 acres of county-owned land north of Vicksburg Forest Products, would allow the construction of a levee to be built at the intersection of Haining Road and the centerline of Long Lake Road, said Pablo Diaz, president and CEO of the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership.

When the $40 million expansion at Vicksburg Forest Products was initially announced in December, it was to extend the levee west to Long Lake Road, which is north of Vicksburg Forest Products, Diaz said.

“But when the engineers (for the project) started talking to the Corps of Engineers and looking at the environmental and wetland items, it became evident that it would be better going in a different direction, which is taking from the northwest corner of the existing levee of Vicksburg Forest Products and go in a straight line to join the levee at Haining Road,” he said.

The parcel of land is not utilized because of flooding. The city of Vicksburg’s main waterline runs under the property.

A valve on the line broke during the 2017 flood, forcing the city to shut off water service for three days while contractors built a levee around the leak and then removed the water on the levee to reach the line and make repairs.

“In 2017, when the water main broke, this is where it broke and because it was unprotected it was flooding and the city had to spend money to build a quick levee and pump water out and fix the issue,” Diaz said, which is why building a levee could protect the city in case of another water break.

“Two things that could come from the easement. It allows the expansion (of Vicksburg Forest Products) to happen and it helps the city as well,” Diaz said.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Eunice Brown

Drive-by shooting update: Teenager arrested, faces long list of felony charges

Miriam Joyce Scott Frederick

Vicksburg Forest Products expansion project gets supervisors’ support

Crime

Drive-by shooting update: Teenager arrested, faces long list of felony charges

Business

Vicksburg Forest Products expansion project gets supervisors’ support

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Just a few more years for this one time capsule

Crime

Fourth suspect tied to Claiborne County murders arrested

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: The bricks on which part of Vicksburg is built

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Where did city hall’s angels go?

COVID-19

District reports significant drop in COVID-19 activity in schools

Local

The Post unveils ‘Letters from Home’ magazine and series

Crime

Three held without bond in Claiborne County shooting, fourth man sought

Downtown Vicksburg

City approves waivers for developers investing $4 million or more in projects

COVID-19

Ice storm shutdown helped: COVID-19 fight returns to pre-holiday levels

Local

Program at Mercy Hospital brings military-like experience to city

Crime

Two dead, five injured in Claiborne County bar fight

Downtown Vicksburg

Jackson Street M.B. Church distributes food to city’s residents

Crime

Vehicle in Friday afternoon shooting located

Crime

Police searching for Court St. shooter

Business

Downtown Vicksburg makes ready for two spring markets

Downtown Vicksburg

City to borrow money to fix damage from 2020 rains

Local

Warren Central cast prepares for ‘Descendants’

Local

USACE Vicksburg District announces new strategic planner

Business

Report: Moody’s Investor Service gives city strong credit rating

Business

Developer eyes two downtown properties for condo development

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with aggravated assault domestic violence

Local

Return to normal: District adopts calendar for 2021-2022 school year