Barbara Overton, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Feb. 27, 2021, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was 76.

Funeral services are set for Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Anita Overton; and her brothers, Anthony Overton and Hardy Overton.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Anthony Williams, Angela Smith, Sylvia Overton and Toni Hill of Aurora, Ill., Anthony Williams Jr. and Kavon George of Atlanta, Ga., Anthony Jackson, Justin Overton, Marquis Overton, Jaliny Overton and Quincy Overton; and a host of others including Naomi Bell, Rosie Wince and Cora Galtney.