March 3, 2021

Early lead slips away from Missy Gators in loss to Clinton

By Staff Reports

Published 10:43 am Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Vicksburg High’s softball team learned the dark side of the old saying, “It’s not how you start, but how you finish” on Tuesday.

Clinton scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to complete a comeback from a four-run deficit, and beat Vicksburg 9-6 at Sports Force Parks.

The Missy Gators (1-2) scored three runs in the first inning and three more in the second to take a 6-2 lead. After that, however, they only had one hit and struck out five times in the last three innings of the five-inning game.

Clinton’s Sierra McKinley hit a two-run single in the fourth inning to cut it to 6-4, and then the Lady Arrows (2-2) took the lead for good with five runs in the fifth.

McKinley had an RBI double during the fifth-inning rally, Makenzie Cooley hit an RBI single, while two runs came across on bases-loaded walks and another scored on a wild pitch.

McKinley finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Cooley was 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Amber Evans was 2-for-4 with an RBI double.

Makiya Adams led Vicksburg’s offense with two RBIs, and Charlie VanNorman was 1-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored.

The Missy Gators only had three hits in the game, one of them being a two-run single by Adams in the first inning. They did most of their damage early in the game with the help of three walks, three hit batters, and an error that brought in a run.

The Missy Gators will be back in action Thursday when they host Pearl. The junior varsity plays at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6:15.

