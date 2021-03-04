expand
March 4, 2021

College basketball TV schedule: March 4-7

By Staff Reports

Published 4:44 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TV
Thursday, March 4
6 p.m. ESPN – Michigan State at Michigan
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Oklahoma State at Baylor
8 p.m. ESPN – Texas at Oklahoma
8 p.m. ESPN2 – Arizona State at Colorado
8 p.m. ESPNU – Central Florida at East Carolina
8 p.m. Big Ten – Nebraska at Iowa
8:30 p.m. FS1 – Wyoming at Utah State

Friday, March 5
10 a.m. NBCSN – Atlantic-10 tournament, Duquesne vs. St. Bonaventure
12:30 p.m. NBCSN – Atlantic-10 tournament, Saint Louis vs. Massachusetts
2:30 p.m. NBCSN – Atlantic-10 tournament, Dayton vs. VCU
3 p.m. ESPNU – Monmouth at Rider
4:30 p.m. NBCSN – Atlantic-10 tournament, George Washington or George Mason vs. Fordham
5 p.m. ESPNU – Kent State at Buffalo
6 p.m. CBSSN – Ball State at Toledo
7 p.m. ESPNU – Ohio Valley tournament,
Jacksonville State or Murray State vs. Belmont
8 p.m. CBSSN – Colorado State at Nevada
9:30 p.m. ESPNU – Ohio Valley tournament, Eastern Kentucky or Austin Peay vs. Morehead State

Saturday, March 6
11 a.m. Fox – Rutgers at Minnesota
11 a.m. CBS – Georgetown at Connecticut
11 a.m. ESPN – South Carolina at Kentucky
11 a.m. ESPN2 – Florida State at Notre Dame
Noon SEC Network – Mississippi State at Auburn
Noon CBSSN – Missouri Valley tournament, semifinal, teams TBA
1 p.m. CBS – Alabama at Georgia
1 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Oklahoma State at West Virginia
1 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Indiana at Purdue
1 p.m. FS1 – Arizona State at Utah
1:30 p.m. Fox – Villanova at Providence
2 p.m. SEC Network – LSU at Missouri
3 p.m. CBS – Southern California at UCLA
3 p.m. ESPN – Illinois at Ohio State
3 p.m. ESPN2 – Virginia at Louisville
3 p.m. CBSSN – Missouri Valley tournament, semifinal, teams TBA
4 p.m. Fox – Butler at Creighton
4 p.m. SEC Network – Texas A&M at Arkansas
5 p.m. ESPN – Duke at North Carolina
5 p.m. CBSSN – Atlantic-10, semifinal, teams TBA
6 p.m. FS1 – Seton Hall at St. John’s
6 p.m. SEC Network – Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
7 p.m. ESPN2 – Ohio Valley, championship
8 p.m. FS1 – Xavier at Marquette
8 p.m. CBSSN – Atlantic-10, semifinal, teams TBA
8 p.m. ESPNU – West Coast Conference, Saint Mary’s vs. TBA
10 p.m. FS1 – Utah State at Fresno State
10 p.m. CBSSN – UNLV at Wyoming
11 p.m. ESPN2 – West Coast Conference, Pepperdine vs. TBA

Sunday, March 7
11 a.m. CBS – Memphis at Houston
11 a.m. ESPN – Big South, championship
11 a.m. ESPNU – Florida at Tennessee
11:30 a.m. Fox – Wisconsin at Iowa
12:30 p.m. Big Ten – Nebraska at Northwestern
1 p.m. CBS – Missouri Valley, championship
1 p.m. ESPN – Atlantic Sun, championship
3 p.m. ESPN – Texas Tech at Baylor
3:30 p.m. CBS – Michigan at Michigan State
4 p.m. ESPNU – Southern Conference, semifinal, teams TBA
6 p.m. Big Ten – Penn State at Maryland
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Southern Conference, semifinal, teams TBA
7 p.m. FS1 – Oregon at Oregon State

