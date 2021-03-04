College basketball TV schedule: March 4-7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TV

Thursday, March 4

6 p.m. ESPN – Michigan State at Michigan

6 p.m. ESPN2 – Oklahoma State at Baylor

8 p.m. ESPN – Texas at Oklahoma

8 p.m. ESPN2 – Arizona State at Colorado

8 p.m. ESPNU – Central Florida at East Carolina

8 p.m. Big Ten – Nebraska at Iowa

8:30 p.m. FS1 – Wyoming at Utah State

Friday, March 5

10 a.m. NBCSN – Atlantic-10 tournament, Duquesne vs. St. Bonaventure

12:30 p.m. NBCSN – Atlantic-10 tournament, Saint Louis vs. Massachusetts

2:30 p.m. NBCSN – Atlantic-10 tournament, Dayton vs. VCU

3 p.m. ESPNU – Monmouth at Rider

4:30 p.m. NBCSN – Atlantic-10 tournament, George Washington or George Mason vs. Fordham

5 p.m. ESPNU – Kent State at Buffalo

6 p.m. CBSSN – Ball State at Toledo

7 p.m. ESPNU – Ohio Valley tournament,

Jacksonville State or Murray State vs. Belmont

8 p.m. CBSSN – Colorado State at Nevada

9:30 p.m. ESPNU – Ohio Valley tournament, Eastern Kentucky or Austin Peay vs. Morehead State

Saturday, March 6

11 a.m. Fox – Rutgers at Minnesota

11 a.m. CBS – Georgetown at Connecticut

11 a.m. ESPN – South Carolina at Kentucky

11 a.m. ESPN2 – Florida State at Notre Dame

Noon SEC Network – Mississippi State at Auburn

Noon CBSSN – Missouri Valley tournament, semifinal, teams TBA

1 p.m. CBS – Alabama at Georgia

1 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Oklahoma State at West Virginia

1 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 – Indiana at Purdue

1 p.m. FS1 – Arizona State at Utah

1:30 p.m. Fox – Villanova at Providence

2 p.m. SEC Network – LSU at Missouri

3 p.m. CBS – Southern California at UCLA

3 p.m. ESPN – Illinois at Ohio State

3 p.m. ESPN2 – Virginia at Louisville

3 p.m. CBSSN – Missouri Valley tournament, semifinal, teams TBA

4 p.m. Fox – Butler at Creighton

4 p.m. SEC Network – Texas A&M at Arkansas

5 p.m. ESPN – Duke at North Carolina

5 p.m. CBSSN – Atlantic-10, semifinal, teams TBA

6 p.m. FS1 – Seton Hall at St. John’s

6 p.m. SEC Network – Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

7 p.m. ESPN2 – Ohio Valley, championship

8 p.m. FS1 – Xavier at Marquette

8 p.m. CBSSN – Atlantic-10, semifinal, teams TBA

8 p.m. ESPNU – West Coast Conference, Saint Mary’s vs. TBA

10 p.m. FS1 – Utah State at Fresno State

10 p.m. CBSSN – UNLV at Wyoming

11 p.m. ESPN2 – West Coast Conference, Pepperdine vs. TBA

Sunday, March 7

11 a.m. CBS – Memphis at Houston

11 a.m. ESPN – Big South, championship

11 a.m. ESPNU – Florida at Tennessee

11:30 a.m. Fox – Wisconsin at Iowa

12:30 p.m. Big Ten – Nebraska at Northwestern

1 p.m. CBS – Missouri Valley, championship

1 p.m. ESPN – Atlantic Sun, championship

3 p.m. ESPN – Texas Tech at Baylor

3:30 p.m. CBS – Michigan at Michigan State

4 p.m. ESPNU – Southern Conference, semifinal, teams TBA

6 p.m. Big Ten – Penn State at Maryland

6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Southern Conference, semifinal, teams TBA

7 p.m. FS1 – Oregon at Oregon State