March 4, 2021

Jerry Muirhead

By Staff Reports

Published 1:31 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

Jerry Muirhead, 75, was born on Dec. 14, 1945, in Vicksburg. He passed away on Jan. 7, 2021, in Vicksburg. 

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Josie Muirhead of Vicksburg; wife, LeNell Muirhead; and stepson, Wayne Kimble. 

He is survived by his children, Kim McCullough and her husband Tim McCullough; Kevin Muirhead and wife Jennifer Muirhead of Vicksburg; Elizabeth Muirhead and Alexis Muirhead of Edwards; stepson, Mike Kimble and wife Sara Kimble of Yazoo City and Brooks Muirhead and wife Sarah Muirhead of Nevada.

Jerry has 15 grandchildren, Megan McCullough, Bradley McCullough, Kaitlyn Muirhead, Austin Muirhead, Brandon Muirhead, Gerald Muirhead, Brandi Emerle, Eric Kimble, Gabriel Kimble, April Kimble, Kelsey Kimble, Justin Kimble, Beau Kimble, Cody Emerle and Morgan Lee.

Jerry has 4 great-grandchildren, Kaden Bourgeois, Kalli Ballard, Hudson Lee and Sophia Kimble. 

Graveside services for Jerry will be June 5, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Forrest Park Cemetery in Forest City, Ark.   

