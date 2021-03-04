expand
Ad Spot

March 4, 2021

‘Wounds’ from Saturday’s assignment are healing nicely

By John Surratt

Published 5:43 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

Last Saturday, I was covering an assault on the old Mercy Hospital when I was wounded by gunfire.

I took one round in the back and three in the left arm. Intrepid reporter that I am, I shrugged off my wounds and continued covering the assault. I went inside the building, carefully climbing the stairs to reach the third floor and eased into the hallway, already nursing the wound in my back I received outside the building.

As I entered the hallway, I could hear shouting and walked toward the noise. Along the way, I heard shots and felt the sting as rounds struck my arm in three places. I quickly took cover and heard more shots.

When the shooting died down I made a very tactical retreat outside the building and away from danger.

It’s Wednesday as I sit and write this column and the pain from my “wounds” has disappeared. I was shot, but in the spirit of full disclosure, I was hit by BBs, not bullets. And yes, I did cover an assault on the old Mercy Hospital.

It was an event called “Operation Bone Strike V,” put on by Third Coast Airsoft, a Norcross, Ga.-based company offering people the opportunity to participate in military-type experiences. The vacant Mercy Hospital building was the battleground where two teams, designated the Western Empire and the Eastern Empire, were involved in combat.

As TCA representative Chris “Snicks” Snickle, who served as my guide, explained, the activities conducted by TCA are objective-based. The opposing forces have certain objectives to meet during the simulation, like finding a water source or ammunition supply.

When the objective is reached, the team finding it locates an electronic monitor that is turned on and counts the length of time the team holds on to the objective. For every second they hold it, they score a point.

Snickle called Mercy Hospital “fantastic,” explaining the advantages for the participants.

The guns the participants use are air guns powered by either batteries or compressed air and I saw several people dressed in camo carrying backpacks containing air packs. The guns fire small, soft, biodegradable BBs. Airsoft weapons are replicas of real military weapons like the M-16, M-4 and AK-47. And while that BB may be “soft,” those suckers sting when they hit you, as I will testify from my experience.

And the articles of the Geneva Convention about shooting non-combatants (like the media) do not apply; take my word for it. For my safety, I was outfitted with a mesh mouth guard, safety glasses and a red bandanna and a red Glow Stick indicating I was wounded. And still the bullets flew.

I spent an enjoyable two hours roaming the grounds and interior of Mercy Hospital photographing and taking in the atmosphere of the event, which brought 350 people to Vicksburg. That’s 350 people who stayed in our hotels and ate in our restaurants. If I understood correctly, Bone Strike V marked the fifth time TCA has held an exercise here in Vicksburg. I hope it returns next year. 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

‘Wounds’ from Saturday’s assignment are healing nicely

College basketball TV schedule: March 4-7

LSU beats Bulldogs in SEC Women’s Tournament

Suspect wanted for hotel drive-by surrenders

Crime

Suspect wanted for hotel drive-by surrenders

Crime

Teen tied to drive-by shooting appears in court

Local

Vicksburg Association of Marketing Professionals names new officers

Health

Alcorn receives grant to continue tobacco-free campus policies

Local

Vicksburg native inducted into Holmes CC 2021 Hall of Fame

Crime

Two teens in custody in killing of Yazoo City man

Local

Wreck kills one, seriously injures three others including two small children

Local

Class of 2021 celebrate: Schools announce plans in-person graduation ceremonies

Downtown Vicksburg

New Beginning Church in Christ distributes cases of water to residents

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with possession of meth

Crime

Second teen arrested in connection to recent drive-by shooting

Local

Profile 2021: Historic No. 7 Fire Station remains on duty

Local

Fire Department releases cause of severe Oyo Hotel blaze

Local

Profile 2021: Warren County has a reputation for big alligators

Business

Sandlot owners put focus on the development of young players

Local

Profile 2021: Vicksburg at the forefront of world-class digital solutions

Health

Best of the Best: Agency focuses on helping patients, growing ‘family’

Downtown Vicksburg

United Way organizes community diaper drive

Crime

Teenager charged as an adult in drive-by shooting

COVID-19

Reeves lifts COVID-19 executive orders, local mask mandates remain in place

Crime

Drive-by shooting update: Teenager arrested, faces long list of felony charges

Business

Vicksburg Forest Products expansion project gets supervisors’ support

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Just a few more years for this one time capsule

Crime

Fourth suspect tied to Claiborne County murders arrested