Wreck kills one, seriously injures three others including two small children

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. — A single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Lake Providence claimed the life of one person, and seriously injured three others, including two small children.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence. The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by 22-year-old Taylor Turner of Arlington, Texas, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 65. For reasons still under investigation, Turner’s vehicle crossed the centerline, traveled off the roadway, and struck a tree.

Chardasia Rice, 22 of Monroe, who was an unrestrained passenger in the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Two unrestrained juvenile passengers, ages 1 and 2, were ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries. Turner, who was also unrestrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.