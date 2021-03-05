expand
Ad Spot

March 5, 2021

Vicksburg High pitcher Lexi Kistler delivers to the plate during Thursday’s home game against Pearl. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Missy Gators fall victim to another big comeback

By Staff Reports

Published 10:21 am Friday, March 5, 2021

For the second game in a row, Vicksburg High’s softball team found itself on the wrong side of a big comeback.

Pearl scored 14 runs in its last four at-bats to wipe out an eight-run deficit, capping the comeback with a two-run single by Francesca Clark in the seventh inning, as it rallied to beat Vicksburg 14-13 Thursday at the Softball Swamp.

Pearl’s comeback came two days after Vicksburg let a four-run lead slip away in a 9-6 loss to Clinton. The Missy Gators outscored their opponents 13-2 in the first three innings of those two games, and then were outscored 20-6 from the fourth inning on. They led Pearl 12-4 after four innings Thursday when the wheels came off.

Pearl clawed back a run in the fifth inning with an RBI single by Jacia Hayes, and then scored four runs in the sixth.

Vicksburg still led 12-9 entering the seventh, but an error, three walks and a passed ball led to two runs. Kimora Bailey singled in the tying run, and Clark followed with her two-run single to put the Pirates ahead 14-12.

In the bottom of the seventh the Missy Gators had a chance to win it. Sha’Niya Lockridge hit an RBI double to cut it to 14-13 and put runners at second and third with two outs. Makyia Adams then hit a fly ball to deep right field that was tracked down by Pearl’s Olivia Russell for the final out.

Lockridge finished the game 4-for-5, with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Jamie Ward also had four hits and four RBIs, and scored a pair of runs.

Adams drove in two runs, Vijae Flaggs had two hits and scored two runs, and Kellisia Walker went 2-for-5 with three runs scored.

For Pearl, Clark had three hits and four RBIs, Jain Coleman went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, and Bailey went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. The Pirates took advantage of 12 walks issued by Vicksburg’s pitchers. The Missy Gators also committed four errors, while Pearl had five.

 

More News

Phillemean Demby Swartz

Missy Gators fall victim to another big comeback

Edney named state’s chief medical officer

Who’s Hot

Health

Edney named state’s chief medical officer

Crime

Suspect wanted for hotel drive-by surrenders

Crime

Teen tied to drive-by shooting appears in court

Local

Vicksburg Association of Marketing Professionals names new officers

Health

Alcorn receives grant to continue tobacco-free campus policies

Local

Vicksburg native inducted into Holmes CC 2021 Hall of Fame

Crime

Two teens in custody in killing of Yazoo City man

Local

Wreck kills one, seriously injures three others including two small children

Local

Class of 2021 celebrate: Schools announce plan for in-person graduation ceremonies

Downtown Vicksburg

New Beginning Church in Christ distributes cases of water to residents

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with possession of meth

Crime

Second teen arrested in connection to recent drive-by shooting

Local

Profile 2021: Historic No. 7 Fire Station remains on duty

Local

Fire Department releases cause of severe Oyo Hotel blaze

Local

Profile 2021: Warren County has a reputation for big alligators

Business

Sandlot owners put focus on the development of young players

Local

Profile 2021: Vicksburg at the forefront of world-class digital solutions

Health

Best of the Best: Agency focuses on helping patients, growing ‘family’

Downtown Vicksburg

United Way organizes community diaper drive

Crime

Teenager charged as an adult in drive-by shooting

COVID-19

Reeves lifts COVID-19 executive orders, local mask mandates remain in place

Crime

Drive-by shooting update: Teenager arrested, faces long list of felony charges

Business

Vicksburg Forest Products expansion project gets supervisors’ support

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Just a few more years for this one time capsule