expand
Ad Spot

March 5, 2021

Unrestrained driver, passenger killed in morning accident

By Staff Reports

Published 3:14 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

TENSAS PARISH — Friday, shortly after 7 a.m., Louisiana State Troop F Police responded to a single-vehicle accident that claimed the life of both the driver and passenger on U.S. Hwy. 65 just south of Waterproof.

The initial investigation revealed a 2006 Nissan Altima, driven by Anjelica Johnson, 29 of Woodville, was traveling south on U.S. Hwy. 65 when the vehicle crossed the center line into the northbound lane. The vehicle traveled onto the shoulder and struck a bridge rail which caused it to begin to overturn.

Johnson was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Maxx Harstad, 21 of Ferriday, La., was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Johnson and Harstad were unrestrained at the time of the accident.

More News

Trustees get update on school bond projects, tour new AOI

City hires Texas firm to study site, design animal shelter

My ‘competition’ doesn’t mind if I steal a few ideas

Crime report: Traffic stop leads to arrest for meth possession

Local

Trustees get update on school bond projects, tour new AOI

Local

City hires Texas firm to study site, design animal shelter

Crime

Crime report: Traffic stop leads to arrest for meth possession

Crime

Another teen arrested in connection to recent drive-by

Downtown Vicksburg

Review of public records shows mayoral candidate behind on taxes

Business

Dirty laundry: Reed begins producing Delta Dirt Shirts

Local

Unrestrained driver, passenger killed in morning accident

Health

Edney named state’s chief medical officer

Crime

Suspect wanted for hotel drive-by surrenders

Crime

Teen tied to drive-by shooting appears in court

Local

Vicksburg Association of Marketing Professionals names new officers

Health

Alcorn receives grant to continue tobacco-free campus policies

Local

Vicksburg native inducted into Holmes CC 2021 Hall of Fame

Crime

Two teens in custody in killing of Yazoo City man

Local

Wreck kills one, seriously injures three others including two small children

Local

Class of 2021 celebrate: Schools announce plan for in-person graduation ceremonies

Downtown Vicksburg

New Beginning Church in Christ distributes cases of water to residents

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with possession of meth

Crime

Second teen arrested in connection to recent drive-by shooting

Local

Profile 2021: Historic No. 7 Fire Station remains on duty

Local

Fire Department releases cause of severe Oyo Hotel blaze

Local

Profile 2021: Warren County has a reputation for big alligators

Business

Sandlot owners put focus on the development of young players

Local

Profile 2021: Vicksburg at the forefront of world-class digital solutions