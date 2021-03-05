expand
Ad Spot

March 5, 2021

William Earl (Bill) Houston

By Staff Reports

Published 2:49 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

William Earl (Bill) Houston passed away on March 2, 2021, at Merit Health River Region after a short illness.

He was born on July 2, 1922, in Prentiss to the union of William Henry Houston and Amanda Bell Blackmon.

He lived most of his life in Vicksburg and was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII on the USS Golden City and the USS Wichita, fighting in the South Pacific.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters and two brothers; his loving wife of 50 years, Lillie Mae Sturdivant; and a son.

He is survived by Vickie (Wesley) Brown, Charles (Pam) Houston, Billie (Stanley) McCullough, all of Vicksburg; Mary (Butch) Lewis of Minden, La., and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, March 8, 2021, at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave.,  from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. E.L. Sharp officiating.

Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Harris Cemetery in Crowville, La.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Frankie Brown, Michael Brown, William Houston, Brian Brown, Dusty Lewis, Wayne McCullough, and his son-in-law, Stanley McCullough. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Ables and Sammy Stokes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1804 Sky Farm Ave., Vicksburg, MS 39183, or to a favorite charity.

Per CDC guidelines, masks will be required.

passed away on March 2, 2021, at Merit Health River Region after a short illness.

He was born on July 2, 1922, in Prentiss to the union of William Henry Houston and Amanda Bell Blackmon.

He lived most of his life in Vicksburg and was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII on the USS Golden City and the USS Wichita, fighting in the South Pacific.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters and two brothers; his loving wife of 50 years, Lillie Mae Sturdivant; and a son.

He is survived by Vickie (Wesley) Brown, Charles (Pam) Houston, Billie (Stanley) McCullough, all of Vicksburg; Mary (Butch) Lewis of Minden, La., and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, March 8, 2021, at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave.,  from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. E.L. Sharp officiating.

Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Harris Cemetery in Crowville, La.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Frankie Brown, Michael Brown, William Houston, Brian Brown, Dusty Lewis, Wayne McCullough, and his son-in-law, Stanley McCullough. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Ables and Sammy Stokes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1804 Sky Farm Ave., Vicksburg, MS 39183, or to a favorite charity.

Per CDC guidelines, masks will be required.

More News

Trustees get update on school bond projects, tour new AOI

City hires Texas firm to study site, design animal shelter

My ‘competition’ doesn’t mind if I steal a few ideas

Crime report: Traffic stop leads to arrest for meth possession

Local

Trustees get update on school bond projects, tour new AOI

Local

City hires Texas firm to study site, design animal shelter

Crime

Crime report: Traffic stop leads to arrest for meth possession

Crime

Another teen arrested in connection to recent drive-by

Downtown Vicksburg

Review of public records shows mayoral candidate behind on taxes

Business

Dirty laundry: Reed begins producing Delta Dirt Shirts

Local

Unrestrained driver, passenger killed in morning accident

Health

Edney named state’s chief medical officer

Crime

Suspect wanted for hotel drive-by surrenders

Crime

Teen tied to drive-by shooting appears in court

Local

Vicksburg Association of Marketing Professionals names new officers

Health

Alcorn receives grant to continue tobacco-free campus policies

Local

Vicksburg native inducted into Holmes CC 2021 Hall of Fame

Crime

Two teens in custody in killing of Yazoo City man

Local

Wreck kills one, seriously injures three others including two small children

Local

Class of 2021 celebrate: Schools announce plan for in-person graduation ceremonies

Downtown Vicksburg

New Beginning Church in Christ distributes cases of water to residents

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with possession of meth

Crime

Second teen arrested in connection to recent drive-by shooting

Local

Profile 2021: Historic No. 7 Fire Station remains on duty

Local

Fire Department releases cause of severe Oyo Hotel blaze

Local

Profile 2021: Warren County has a reputation for big alligators

Business

Sandlot owners put focus on the development of young players

Local

Profile 2021: Vicksburg at the forefront of world-class digital solutions