March 6, 2021

Photo Gallery: The 2021 Run Thru History

By Ernest Bowker

Published 2:54 pm Saturday, March 6, 2021

More than 300 runners and walkers competed in the 42nd annual Run Thru History’s 10K run, 5K race walk and 1-mile Cannonball Run children’s fun run Saturday.

The race was moved from its traditional site of the Vicksburg National Military Park because of COVID-19 restrictions, but found a new home at WaterView Casino on Washington Street. The change in venue did not lessen the fun, as the race was followed by a post-race party and awards ceremony featuring Vicksburg musical icons The Chill.

Here are a selection of photos from Saturday’s race that we hope you enjoy.

MORE RUN THRU HISTORY COVERAGE
Kazery wins record fourth consecutive Run Thru History title
Hall wins women’s Run Thru History crown after 17 tries, nine runner-up finishes

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

