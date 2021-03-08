expand
Ad Spot

March 9, 2021

Join Tuesday’s virtual tour of Dana Road Elementary

By Tim Reeves

Published 2:04 pm Monday, March 8, 2021

The Vicksburg Warren School District is inviting the public to take a tour — a virtual tour — of Dana Road Elementary and the impact the Leader In Me program is having on the lives of students.

The tour — which will begin at 9 a.m.  — will feature an overview by Vicksburg Warren School District Chad Shealy, comments from student leaders and a presentation featuring Sean Covey, president of FranklinCovey Education (Leader in Me).

Click this LINK to register for the presentation. Once you have registered, you will receive a participation link to the presentation.

“This is a great opportunity to learn first-hand what is going on in the Vicksburg Warren School District,” the District said in promoting the virtual tour.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Softball roundup: Vicksburg wins, WC loses over the weekend

Racking up the miles: Beacham honored by Run Thru History

Rosie L. Johnson

Join Tuesday’s virtual tour of Dana Road Elementary

Local

Racking up the miles: Beacham honored by Run Thru History

Local

Join Tuesday’s virtual tour of Dana Road Elementary

Local

Officials report Jackson is closer to restoring water service

COVID-19

Reason to smile: Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Business

Profile 2021: Investing in a neighborhood and community’s future

Downtown Vicksburg

An eloquent historian: Community mourns the loss of the iconic Gordon Cotton

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Shifting lines leave monuments out of the park

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Story behind illuminating a neighborhood

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Markings provide the ‘key’ to a great downtown tour

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Twists and turns of Warren County’s jail

Columnists

Moore: We can’t turn our backs on our youth

Business

Profile 2021: Influence of Vicksburg’s port has global reach

Local

Profile 2021: Rainbow Farms’ horses are great companions

Business

Profile 2021: Pawn shop gorillas provide a colorful landmark

Local

Trustees get update on school bond projects, tour new AOI

Local

City hires Texas firm to study site, design animal shelter

Crime

Crime report: Traffic stop leads to arrest for meth possession

Crime

Another teen arrested in connection to recent drive-by

Downtown Vicksburg

Review of public records shows mayoral candidate behind on taxes

Business

Dirty laundry: Reed begins producing Delta Dirt Shirts

Local

Unrestrained driver, passenger killed in morning accident

Health

Edney named state’s chief medical officer

Crime

Suspect wanted for hotel drive-by surrenders

Crime

Teen tied to drive-by shooting appears in court