Join Tuesday’s virtual tour of Dana Road Elementary

The Vicksburg Warren School District is inviting the public to take a tour — a virtual tour — of Dana Road Elementary and the impact the Leader In Me program is having on the lives of students.

The tour — which will begin at 9 a.m. — will feature an overview by Vicksburg Warren School District Chad Shealy, comments from student leaders and a presentation featuring Sean Covey, president of FranklinCovey Education (Leader in Me).

Click this LINK to register for the presentation. Once you have registered, you will receive a participation link to the presentation.

“This is a great opportunity to learn first-hand what is going on in the Vicksburg Warren School District,” the District said in promoting the virtual tour.

