expand
Ad Spot

March 9, 2021

Vicksburg High softball pitcher Lexi Kistler had 10 strikeouts, and also was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in an 8-7 win over Franklin County on Friday.

Softball roundup: Vicksburg wins, WC loses over the weekend

By Staff Reports

Published 3:16 pm Monday, March 8, 2021

Just when it seemed they were on the brink of having big leads slip away become their thing, the Vicksburg Missy Gators held on to one.

Vicksburg allowed Franklin County to slash a five-run deficit to one on Friday, before surviving to earn an 8-7 victory.

Vicksburg (2-3) had let leads of eight and four runs slip away in two other games last week against Pearl and Clinton, and lost both. Franklin County (1-3) trailed 8-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning and then scored four runs to cut it to 8-7.

Pitcher Lexi Kistler got out of that jam, and then another in the seventh inning when two errors put runners at first and third with two outs. Kistler struck out Maddie Moak swinging for the final out.

Kistler allowed seven runs in seven innings, but only three were earned. She gave up six hits and three walks and finished with 10 strikeouts. At the plate, she was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

Sha’Niya Lockridge also had two hits for the Missy Gators. She drove in two runs and scored one. Trinity McGloster was 2-for-4 with one run scored.

Amberlee Wallace went 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored for Franklin County.

Vicksburg’s next game is Tuesday when it will play at Warren Central at the Lady Vikes’ newly-renovated Lucy Young Field. The junior varsity teams will play at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6.

Lawrence County 9, Warren Central 2
Abeni Fuller homered and drove in three runs, Anna Claire Sistrunk went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Anna Zachary was 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Lawrence County to a victory over Warren Central on Saturday.

Lawrence County scored three runs in the second inning and four in the third to take a commanding 7-1 lead. Zachary hit a two-run single during the second-inning rally, and Fuller’s three-run homer keyed the third-inning surge.

Abby Morgan and Lola Crozier had two hits apiece for Warren Central (1-3-1)

More News

Softball roundup: Vicksburg wins, WC loses over the weekend

Racking up the miles: Beacham honored by Run Thru History

Rosie L. Johnson

Join Tuesday’s virtual tour of Dana Road Elementary

Local

Racking up the miles: Beacham honored by Run Thru History

Local

Join Tuesday’s virtual tour of Dana Road Elementary

Local

Officials report Jackson is closer to restoring water service

COVID-19

Reason to smile: Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Business

Profile 2021: Investing in a neighborhood and community’s future

Downtown Vicksburg

An eloquent historian: Community mourns the loss of the iconic Gordon Cotton

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Shifting lines leave monuments out of the park

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Story behind illuminating a neighborhood

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Markings provide the ‘key’ to a great downtown tour

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Twists and turns of Warren County’s jail

Columnists

Moore: We can’t turn our backs on our youth

Business

Profile 2021: Influence of Vicksburg’s port has global reach

Local

Profile 2021: Rainbow Farms’ horses are great companions

Business

Profile 2021: Pawn shop gorillas provide a colorful landmark

Local

Trustees get update on school bond projects, tour new AOI

Local

City hires Texas firm to study site, design animal shelter

Crime

Crime report: Traffic stop leads to arrest for meth possession

Crime

Another teen arrested in connection to recent drive-by

Downtown Vicksburg

Review of public records shows mayoral candidate behind on taxes

Business

Dirty laundry: Reed begins producing Delta Dirt Shirts

Local

Unrestrained driver, passenger killed in morning accident

Health

Edney named state’s chief medical officer

Crime

Suspect wanted for hotel drive-by surrenders

Crime

Teen tied to drive-by shooting appears in court