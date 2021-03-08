expand
Ad Spot

March 8, 2021

Warren Central’s Kentrick Thompson (5) stiff-arms a Vicksburg High defender during the 2020 Red Carpet Bowl football game. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

Sports Column: It’s time to apply for the Red Carpet Bowl scholarships

By Ernest Bowker

Published 7:45 am Monday, March 8, 2021

We’re still about five months away from the start of football season, and it is refreshing to once again think about it as an inevitable point on the calendar.

Unlike in 2020, when uncertainty reigned throughout the spring and summer about if, when and how the high school football season could be played — for the record, the answers were yes, right on time, and pretty much the way it’s been played for 100 years — the start of the 2021 season appears set in stone.

The Red Carpet Bowl will, as always, kick off the season on Aug. 27. This year’s matchups are Germantown vs. Vicksburg and Forest Hill vs. Warren Central, and the game will be played at Vicksburg High’s (finally) renovated Memorial Stadium.

The games will serve as the start of a new season, and perhaps a full rebirth of sports as we start to exit the COVID age. They also are a fundraiser for a good cause.

The Red Carpet Bowl offers eight scholarships — two each at Warren Central, Vicksburg High, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy — to graduating seniors every year. Each scholarship is worth $750, which won’t pay the entire bill for a semester of college but will help take care of books and other expenses.

While the Red Carpet Bowl is not until August, the selection process for its scholarships is now under way. Application forms can be picked up from guidance counselors at each high school’s office. Applicants must complete the form, as well as submit a 500-word essay on why the scholarship is important to them.

Applications should be mailed to Dr. Robert Abraham, 3038 Indiana Ave., Vicksburg MS 39180. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, March 30.

The Red Carpet Bowl is a Vicksburg tradition that will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2022, and it has been both a great football game and a charity game since its inception.

From the first game that benefited Leo Puckett, a local high school player paralyzed during a game in the late 1950s, to the scholarships of today, its primary purpose has always been to shine a positive spotlight on our community and help it.

So when August rolls around and we can hopefully once again pack Memorial Stadium to the brim with fans, be ready for some football. And now, in March, if you’re a graduating senior, be ready to write an essay and fill out a form. It’s not that hard to do, and it might pay off for you.

Ernest Bowker is the sports editor of The Vicksburg Post. He can be reached at ernest.bowker@vicksburgpost.com

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More News

WC’s Gordon wins North State powerlifting title

Profile 2021: Investing in a neighborhood and community’s future

Game Plan

Sports Column: It’s time to apply for the Red Carpet Bowl scholarships

Business

Profile 2021: Investing in a neighborhood and community’s future

Downtown Vicksburg

An eloquent historian: Community mourns the loss of the iconic Gordon Cotton

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Shifting lines leave monuments out of the park

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Story behind illuminating a neighborhood

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Markings provide the ‘key’ to a great downtown tour

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Twists and turns of Warren County’s jail

Columnists

Moore: We can’t turn our backs on our youth

Business

Profile 2021: Influence of Vicksburg’s port has global reach

Local

Profile 2021: Rainbow Farms’ horses are great companions

Business

Profile 2021: Pawn shop gorillas provide a colorful landmark

Local

Trustees get update on school bond projects, tour new AOI

Local

City hires Texas firm to study site, design animal shelter

Crime

Crime report: Traffic stop leads to arrest for meth possession

Crime

Another teen arrested in connection to recent drive-by

Downtown Vicksburg

Review of public records shows mayoral candidate behind on taxes

Business

Dirty laundry: Reed begins producing Delta Dirt Shirts

Local

Unrestrained driver, passenger killed in morning accident

Health

Edney named state’s chief medical officer

Crime

Suspect wanted for hotel drive-by surrenders

Crime

Teen tied to drive-by shooting appears in court

Local

Vicksburg Association of Marketing Professionals names new officers

Health

Alcorn receives grant to continue tobacco-free campus policies

Local

Vicksburg native inducted into Holmes CC 2021 Hall of Fame

Crime

Two teens in custody in killing of Yazoo City man