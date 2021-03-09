expand
March 10, 2021

Alcorn State, Claiborne County work together to establish vaccination site

By Staff Reports

Published 2:27 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

LORMAN — In an effort to dramatically increase coronavirus vaccinations in one of the hardest-hit counties in Mississippi, Alcorn State University announced a new partnership with Claiborne County’s Office of Emergency Management to establish a COVID-19 vaccination site on the University’s campus.

“For many high-risk residents in Mississippi’s rural areas, they are they facing state-wide vaccine shortages and often must travel long distances,” Alcorn State University President Felecia M. Nave said. “Alcorn State University is doing all we can to assist our community in the fight against COVID-19. We know that community members are not just our neighbors, they are part of the Alcorn family.”

Marvin Ratliff, Claiborne County Emergency Management director, appreciated the chance to partner with the university to provide vaccinations to area residents.

“It gives the Claiborne County Board of Supervisors great pleasure to partner with Alcorn in providing vaccinations to the citizens of Claiborne County,” Ratliff said. “Alcorn is a resource to the community. The goal is to have a vaccination site that was easily accessible for individuals within our community who otherwise may not have been able to receive the vaccine. Alcorn stepped in to make this dream a reality. We thank Ms. Collins, Dr. Nave, and the Alcorn team.”

A drive-thru facility will be available on March 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccinations will be given on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“At their appointment time, registrants can come to the vaccination site where they receive counseling regarding the vaccine, their vaccine, and then will be asked to stay for about 15 to 30 minutes,” Alcorn’s COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jennifer Riley-Collins said. “This is all done in the comfort of their own car, which allows for especially vulnerable residents to stay socially distanced.”

During the time they spend on campus, the healthcare staff and community volunteers will make sure that they’re safe and register them for their second-dose appointment, as well as get them their vaccine card.

“The goal of this vaccination site is to accelerate getting the vaccine into the arms of Mississippians,” Riley-Collins added.

All appointments for vaccinations at the Alcorn State University site must be made through the Mississippi State Department of Health’s vaccine appointment system and will be based on the eligibility guidelines established by the agency. Appointments cannot be made with the university or county offices.

To make an appointment, visit covidvaccine.umc.edu or call 877-978-6453. Appointments were expected to become available on the state site beginning Tuesday.

For more information, visit www.alcorn.edu/vaccination.

