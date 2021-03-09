expand
Ad Spot

March 10, 2021

President Joe Biden plays with the Biden family dogs Champ and Major Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Courtesy Photo by Ana Isabel Martinez Chamorro)

Bidens’ dog Major in doghouse after causing ‘minor injury’

By The Associated Press

Published 2:03 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has Major trouble.

Family dogs Major and Champ have been banished from the White House for a doggie time out in Delaware after Major caused a “minor injury” to someone he didn’t know.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki explained the canine caper Tuesday by saying the dogs “are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and people.” She said plans were in place to send the dogs to Delaware for care while Biden’s wife, Jill, traveled this week.

The first lady flew out on Monday afternoon to spend Tuesday and Wednesday touring U.S. military installations in Washington state and California.

Jill Biden has been trying to get the German shepherds settled into new routines at the White House, which can be a hard place even for a human to get used to. The president said a few weeks ago that he’s still getting used to the trappings of his office.

“I’ve been obsessed with getting our dogs settled because we have (an) old dog and we have a very young dog,” the first lady told talk-show host Kelly Clarkson in a recent interview.

“They have to take the elevator. They’re not used to that. They have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them,” she said. “So, you know, that’s what I’ve been obsessed with, just getting everybody settled and calm.”

Major, who is about 3 years old, burst onto the national scene late last year after Biden broke a bone in his right foot when he slipped during playtime with the dog at their home near Wilmington.

The Bidens adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association.

They got Champ, who at age 13 is less spry and likely calmer, from a breeder. He joined the family after Joe Biden was elected vice president in 2008.

The dogs moved to the White House shortly after the inauguration in January.

White House furniture is off-limits, but Major has shown his disobedient side. “I caught him on the couch the other day, but he quickly jumped down,” the first lady told Clarkson in last month’s interview. The dogs are allowed to run around the South Lawn, she said.

Their favorite spot is “wherever we are. Even if my door’s closed, they’re sitting right outside the door like, ‘Let me in, let me in,’” Jill Biden said.

CNN, citing unidentified sources, reported that the dogs were sent back to Delaware after Major had what was described as a “biting incident” with an unidentified member of White House security. Psaki said the person was treated by the White House medical unit “with no further treatment needed.”

It was unclear how serious the incident was, but it appears to have been concerning enough to warrant removing the dogs from the White House.

More News

Mobley, Northwest Rankin roll to victory at Lady Viking Invitational

Vicksburg’s Butler released by Tennessee Titans

Vicksburg Warren School District, PCA report no COVID-19 activity

Local fire and fire near Homochitto are source for smoky skies

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District, PCA report no COVID-19 activity

Local

Local fire and fire near Homochitto are source for smoky skies

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Senior Center to be named in honor of ‘Miss Sue’

Health

Alcorn State, Claiborne County work together to establish vaccination site

Local

Bidens’ dog Major in doghouse after causing ‘minor injury’

Business

Riverboat cruises to make their return to Vicksburg

Crime

Crime reports: Convicted felon arrested, faces weapons charge

Crime

Traffic stops lead to four arrests for meth possession

Local

Racking up the miles: Beacham honored by Run Thru History

Local

Join Tuesday’s virtual tour of Dana Road Elementary

Local

Officials report Jackson is closer to restoring water service

COVID-19

Reason to smile: Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Business

Profile 2021: Investing in a neighborhood and community’s future

Downtown Vicksburg

An eloquent historian: Community mourns the loss of the iconic Gordon Cotton

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Shifting lines leave monuments out of the park

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Story behind illuminating a neighborhood

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Markings provide the ‘key’ to a great downtown tour

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Twists and turns of Warren County’s jail

Columnists

Moore: We can’t turn our backs on our youth

Business

Profile 2021: Influence of Vicksburg’s port has global reach

Local

Profile 2021: Rainbow Farms’ horses are great companions

Business

Profile 2021: Pawn shop gorillas provide a colorful landmark

Local

Trustees get update on school bond projects, tour new AOI

Local

City hires Texas firm to study site, design animal shelter