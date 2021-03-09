expand
March 10, 2021

Charles Edward Hughes

By Staff Reports

Published 12:13 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

A graveside service for Charles Edward Hughes will be Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m., with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. at C J Williams Mortuary Services.

Charles had a love for the Lord and he was a member of Belmont Baptist Church. Charles retired from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his wife, Lola Crumb Hughes; sons, Kentrick Hughes and Bobby Hughes; stepsons, Daniel Butler, David Butler, Derrick Butler and Deon Butler; several surviving siblings, along with grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Charles Edward Hughes transitioned on March 2, 2021, in Ruleville at the age of 67.

