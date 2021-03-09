expand
Ad Spot

March 10, 2021

Ernest George Thomas

By Staff Reports

Published 12:18 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Ernest George Thomas of Vicksburg, Mississippi died Monday, March 8, 2021. He was 79. He was the son of the late George Thomas and Veulette Thomas of Vicksburg.

He attended the University of Mississippi. While at Ole Miss he was elected president of his freshman class and served as business manager and editor of the newspaper, The Mississippian. In 1963 he was appointed to the cabinet of the Associated Student Body. Ernest received his bachelor’s degree in business in 1964.

After college, he returned to Vicksburg and joined his father in the furniture business. He also worked as a stockbroker and eventually opened his real estate business.

He was a member of First Baptist Church.

Ernest was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and spending time in the country with his friends and family. He was an active supporter of Ducks Unlimited and committed to helping conserve nature for generations to come.

Ernest is preceded in death by his son, George Randall Thomas; his brother, William David Thomas and his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Camille Sanders Thomas; his son, Ben Thomas of Nashville, Tenn.; his daughter, Ann Blair Thomas Stovall and her husband, Henry Stovall of Destin, Fla.; his two grandsons, Hunter Robert Thomas and Benjamine Howard Thomas; his sister, Susan Thomas Griffith and her husband Ford Griffith of Plano, Texas; his sister-in-law, Peggy Thomas, of Atlanta, and many nieces and nephews.

Ernest will be lovingly remembered as an adoring husband, devoted father and grandfather, caring son and brother and dear friend to many.

Due to COVID-19, a family service will be held at First Baptist Church on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Donations to the First Baptist Church or the Mafan building are appreciated. First Baptist Church is located on 1607 Cherry Street, Vicksburg, MS  39180.

More News

Mobley, Northwest Rankin roll to victory at Lady Viking Invitational

Vicksburg’s Butler released by Tennessee Titans

Vicksburg Warren School District, PCA report no COVID-19 activity

Local fire and fire near Homochitto are source for smoky skies

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District, PCA report no COVID-19 activity

Local

Local fire and fire near Homochitto are source for smoky skies

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Senior Center to be named in honor of ‘Miss Sue’

Health

Alcorn State, Claiborne County work together to establish vaccination site

Local

Bidens’ dog Major in doghouse after causing ‘minor injury’

Business

Riverboat cruises to make their return to Vicksburg

Crime

Crime reports: Convicted felon arrested, faces weapons charge

Crime

Traffic stops lead to four arrests for meth possession

Local

Racking up the miles: Beacham honored by Run Thru History

Local

Join Tuesday’s virtual tour of Dana Road Elementary

Local

Officials report Jackson is closer to restoring water service

COVID-19

Reason to smile: Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Business

Profile 2021: Investing in a neighborhood and community’s future

Downtown Vicksburg

An eloquent historian: Community mourns the loss of the iconic Gordon Cotton

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Shifting lines leave monuments out of the park

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Story behind illuminating a neighborhood

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Markings provide the ‘key’ to a great downtown tour

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Twists and turns of Warren County’s jail

Columnists

Moore: We can’t turn our backs on our youth

Business

Profile 2021: Influence of Vicksburg’s port has global reach

Local

Profile 2021: Rainbow Farms’ horses are great companions

Business

Profile 2021: Pawn shop gorillas provide a colorful landmark

Local

Trustees get update on school bond projects, tour new AOI

Local

City hires Texas firm to study site, design animal shelter