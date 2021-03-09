Local fire and fire near Homochitto are source for smoky skies

A controlled burn near Indiana Avenue and fire in southwest Mississippi near Homochitto, where 3,000 acres are reportedly burning, led to smoky conditions in Vicksburg and Warren County Tuesday.

Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs said those fires were the source of the smoke and the smell of smoke in the area. A Code Red message, sent out by the Warren County Emergency Management Agency Thursday afternoon, updated residents on the source of the smoke.

Those fires — and the weather conditions — are reminders, Briggs said, for everyone to be mindful of any fires and barbecues that may be ignited in the coming days.

“I am considering requesting a burn ban as we speak,” Briggs said. “I know we just had an ice storm, but the conditions — low humidity, warm temperatures and winds — are not good.”

Briggs said if he does ask for a burn ban that that request would be made to the Mississippi Forestry Commission and would need the blessing of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

“Everyone needs to use extreme caution and make sure you have a water source near any fires,” Briggs said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

