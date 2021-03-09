expand
March 10, 2021

Mary Louise Emrich

By Staff Reports

Published 10:48 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Mary Louise Emrich, of Houston, Texas, died from congestive heart failure at her home on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Mary Louise (known as “Mazie” to those from her youth), was the loving wife to Bill of Dallas, Texas, and mother to sons Bill Jr. and Charles. Her sons and daughter-in-law and grandchildren were with her for her birthday just a month prior to her passing. She was 96.

Mary Louise was born at home in Vicksburg on Jan. 31, 1925, to Charles and Mary Wright. She attended public schools through high school and graduated from Carr Central High School in 1942. She then briefly attended Ole Miss before transferring to LSU where she studied sociology and was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority and became a life-long Tiger fan.

After college, Mary Louise returned to Vicksburg where she worked at the Waterways Experiment Station where she met Bill. When he arrived at Mary Louise’s house for their first date, Bill was wearing a Stetson, but she refused to go out with him until he took the hat off, and he never wore it again. Things went smoothly after that, and they were married on Aug. 4, 1950.

Shortly after, Bill’s 434th Army reserve battalion was called up to serve in the Korean conflict. The day after their first Christmas together, he left for South Korea and Mary Louise again returned to Vicksburg. While there, she gave birth to their first son, Bill Jr., who was born on May 19, 1951. Once her husband returned to Vicksburg after a year and a half in the army, Mary Louise and Bill left with their young family for work in West Virginia and Massachusetts. After three years of cold weather, they returned to the South to Mobile, Ala., where they lived for six years. While there, Mary Louise had their second son, Charles, on Aug. 25, 1957.

In 1962, Mary Louise and Bill moved again, this time to New Orleans, where they lived for 15 years. While Bill worked, Mary Louise was kept very busy participating in neighborhood events with her close friends and taking care of her two rambunctious munchkins. In 1977, they moved to their final home in Houston, Texas. With her children grown and on their own, Mary Louise became more active socially and joined several community organizations. She was particularly engaged with Bayou Bend where she met many of her lifelong friends and served as a docent for many years. Mary Louise was also a member of the Kappa Delta Alumni Group, the Brown Thumb Garden Club, the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, The Petroleum Club and St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

Mary Louise and Bill enjoyed spending time with family and particularly having their grandchildren visit and watching them grow. They also enjoyed traveling in the United States and abroad and just being with friends at home.

Mary Louise is survived by her son, Bill Jr. and his wife Lady of Huntsville, Ala., and son, Charles of Houston. She is also survived by her grandson, Joshua Emrich and his wife Lisa of Grapevine, Texas, and by her granddaughter, Rebekah Emrich Wharton and her husband David of Atlanta, along with five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her dear husband Bill, her parents, Charles Randolph and Mary Elizabeth Wright, and by her grandson, Ethan Emrich.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that donations in Mary Louise’s memory be directed to Bayou Bend, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

