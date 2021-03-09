expand
March 10, 2021

Vicksburg Warren School District, PCA report no COVID-19 activity

By Tim Reeves

Published 5:56 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

For the first time since late September, the Vicksburg Warren School District reported no COVID-19 activity within any of its schools.

The report, filed Monday with the Mississippi State Department of Health, reported no cases of COVID-19 among students or teachers and showed no students or teachers quarantined due to possible exposure.

It marked the first time since the District filed its report to the state on Sept. 28, that it had no COVID-19 activity.

Monday’s report was for the week ending Friday.

Porter’s Chapel Academy also reported no COVID-19 activity last week.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

