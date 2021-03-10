Kimble: ‘It’s time’ for a change in Vicksburg

Editor’s note: The Vicksburg Post has allowed each candidate in the April 6 municipal election’s party primaries the opportunity to submit a guest column to exceed no more than 500 words. These columns will appear online and in print ahead of the primary election.

Troy Kimble is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for mayor of Vicksburg in the April 6 party primaries. Kimble currently serves as a Warren County Constable and as an investigator with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

“Why are you running for mayor?” This question has been polled to me on numerous occasions. This is my answer, “It’s time!”

Every four years, as you have, I have listened to promises and watched for a better quality of life in Vicksburg for all our citizens, but to no avail. It is time to put people over politics and not just make promises but deliver results. It is time to not scramble to get things done just before election time but to progressively address the needs of our citizens throughout an entire term. It is time to visualize, strategize, prepare, and implement a plan to move Vicksburg forward.

I have seen so many unequal standards that have become accepted in our community as the norm. It is OK to do better. You have a choice. We all have struggled with the lack of progress that does not promote the greater good for everyone. I concluded something must be done … ‘Someone must step up and say enough is enough!’

I am stepping up to the task to lead Vicksburg as mayor. “It’s time!”

I am confident through my many years of working in Vicksburg and providing meaningful community service in public safety, I know, I can make a bigger contribution. I can be the catalyst that will produce positive, tangible results. Results that put preemptive measures in place to promote a reduction in crime and enhance the ability to solve crime. Including both current and outstanding violent crimes. Results that truly show transparency is not to be perceived or synonymous with, “Invisibility!” No more smoke and mirrors with our citizen’s tax dollars. Results that reflect solid decisions were made as good stewards of our tax dollars and we do not need to mandate new taxes on our citizens because of poor management. Results where we are prepared for contingencies because we proactively repaired and enhanced our infrastructure. Results that show we are prepared, trained, and driven to attract industries and jobs to Vicksburg. Results that positively impact our families’ bottom line because we made solid decisions without ulterior motives. Results that not only promise but delivers a brighter socially and economically advanced future for our youth.

Vicksburg, “It’s time!”

It is time to see quantifiable improvements throughout the entire city. It is time to hold our city employees as well as our community to a higher standard and degree of accountability. It is time to feel safe in Vicksburg again. It is time to just simply do the right thing and be trustworthy as elected officials. It is time for positive change through new, strong, dynamic and honest leadership.

I am committed through faith and passionately believe that by working together we all can and will have a safer, cleaner, and more progressive Vicksburg. I am asking you for your prayers, your support, and on April 6, your vote. For dedicated, proven leadership, Vicksburg, please vote Troy Kimble for Mayor-Police Commissioner.