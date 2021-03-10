expand
Ad Spot

March 11, 2021

Michael Paul Barrett Sr.

By Staff Reports

Published 2:17 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Michael Paul Barrett Sr., also known as “Happi” by his grandchildren, passed away on March 8, 2021, at his home. He was 65.

Mike was born in Vicksburg on Aug. 8, 1955, the son of Paul Lamar Barrett and Juanita Boutwell Barrett. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a bachelors’ degree in forestry. He loved hunting, fishing, golf, shooting guns, woodworking and building things. He was also a computer blogger and made instructional videos.

He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Lamar Barrett.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane Worley Barrett; son, Michael Paul Barrett Jr. (Crystal); daughters, Tiffany Newman (Eric) and Jennifer Pope (Eric); grandchildren, Shelby and Barrett Newman, Tyler, Emily and Colby Pope and Jackson and Jameson Barrett.

A graveside service will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Bro. Marvin Curtis officiating.

Pallbearers will be Barrett Newman, Tyler Pope, Colby Pope, Eric Newman, Eric Pope and Michael Barrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Rusty Barnes, Jackson Barrett and Jameson Barrett.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN  38105.

More News

City to get bids for Civil Rights, Sherman Avenue parks

Police investigating multiple auto burglaries, guns stolen

Michael Paul Barrett Sr.

Letter to the Editor: Vicksburg went above and beyond in annual ‘Breakfast with Santa’

Local

City to get bids for Civil Rights, Sherman Avenue parks

Crime

Police investigating multiple auto burglaries, guns stolen

COVID-19

Fauci: U.S. virus shots ramping up toward immunity

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Pulitzer recognized newspaper’s historic coverage

COVID-19

More COVID-19 restrictions expected to be lifted Friday

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District, PCA report no COVID-19 activity

Local

Local fire and fire near Homochitto are source for smoky skies

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Senior Center to be named in honor of ‘Miss Sue’

Health

Alcorn State, Claiborne County work together to establish vaccination site

Local

Bidens’ dog Major in doghouse after causing ‘minor injury’

Business

Riverboat cruises to make their return to Vicksburg

Crime

Crime reports: Convicted felon arrested, faces weapons charge

Crime

Traffic stops lead to four arrests for meth possession

Local

Racking up the miles: Beacham honored by Run Thru History

Local

Join Tuesday’s virtual tour of Dana Road Elementary

Local

Officials report Jackson is closer to restoring water service

COVID-19

Reason to smile: Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Business

Profile 2021: Investing in a neighborhood and community’s future

Downtown Vicksburg

An eloquent historian: Community mourns the loss of the iconic Gordon Cotton

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Shifting lines leave monuments out of the park

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Story behind illuminating a neighborhood

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Markings provide the ‘key’ to a great downtown tour

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Twists and turns of Warren County’s jail

Columnists

Moore: We can’t turn our backs on our youth