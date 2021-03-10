expand
March 11, 2021

Police investigating multiple auto burglaries, guns stolen

By Staff Reports

Published 3:58 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating five auto burglaries that were reported Tuesday.

The first auto burglary was reported at 7:19 a.m. Officers took a report at the police station from a victim who reported that a handgun was stolen from their vehicle while the vehicle was “somewhere in the Kings community.”

The victim reported that his .22 revolver from the center console of his Nissan Maxima.

The next was reported at 7:20 a.m. when officers responded to an address on Sky View Lane. The victim reported that three cars, a Cadillac Escalade, a BMW X5 and a Lexus CT were broken into. A Michael Kors purse was taken.

Also at 7:20 a.m. on Sky Farm Lane, officers responded to another reported auto burglary, where a victim reported someone had entered their unlocked Nissa Maxima and stole a 9mm Glock pistol.

At 7:40 a.m., officers responded to an address on Sky Vale Drive where the victim reported someone broke into their Ford F-150 and stole a cellular telephone.

At 7:47 a.m., officers responded to an address on Crestline Drive. The victim reported someone broke into his 2013 Dodge Challenger and stole a Glock .40-caliber pistol, a nickel-plated Bond Arms Cowboy Defender .45/410 caliber pistol, tools and power drills.

