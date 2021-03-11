expand
Ad Spot

March 11, 2021

Eagle Lake porches to be decorated for St. Patrick’s Day

By John Surratt

Published 10:47 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

The Eagle Lake community will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a Mardi Gras flair when the Krewe of Porches holds its holiday observance Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.

“This is the Eagle Lake community coming to celebrate our community and to celebrate each other and enjoy the day,” said Michele Connelly, one of the event’s organizers along with Annette Kirklin and Linda Meister. “The three of us formed a committee and said, ‘You know what? It’s time to do something that’s fun and exciting for the community.”

She said the mid-February ice storm changed the original plans.

“We actually had this planned for the Saturday before Mardi Gras but we had snow and ice and single-digit temperatures, so we postponed it until the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day,” she said.

Connelly said the porches of 15 Eagle Lake homes will be decorated for the event “probably in Mardi Gras colors” and all will have their own theme.

“We will be on our porches or in our front yards or at the bottom of our driveways and anyone is definitely invited to drive the streets of the Eagle Lake community and they will be surprised with our shenanigans because we’re going to be passing out different treats to people who drive by our porches,” she said.

People interested in touring the porches at Eagle Lake can get a map of the participating krewes and their addresses by stopping at Yore Country Store on 15111 Mississippi 465 or the Lo Sto at 176 Lo Sto Road.

“This is nothing more than a group of ladies and now families who wanted to get together and celebrate life in the Eagle Lake community,” Connelly said.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Gertrude Leakes Harris

Pearline Sims Carter

Clem O. ‘Sherman’ Jones

Rosie L. Johnson

COVID-19

Biden signs $1.9T relief bill, to address nation Thursday evening

Local

House fire claims the life of Pioneer woman

Faith

Gibson Memorial ‘egg factory’ back in business after a year away

Local

Eagle Lake porches to be decorated for St. Patrick’s Day

News

Reeves signs bill limiting transgender athletes

Local

Vicksburg natives among those named outstanding students at Hinds

Business

Jobless claims fall as pace of layoffs eases

Local

City to get bids for Civil Rights, Sherman Avenue parks

Crime

Police investigating multiple auto burglaries, guns stolen

COVID-19

Fauci: U.S. virus shots ramping up toward immunity

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Pulitzer recognized newspaper’s historic coverage

COVID-19

More COVID-19 restrictions expected to be lifted Friday

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District, PCA report no COVID-19 activity

Local

Local fire and fire near Homochitto are source for smoky skies

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Senior Center to be named in honor of ‘Miss Sue’

Health

Alcorn State, Claiborne County work together to establish vaccination site

Local

Bidens’ dog Major in doghouse after causing ‘minor injury’

Business

Riverboat cruises to make their return to Vicksburg

Crime

Crime reports: Convicted felon arrested, faces weapons charge

Crime

Traffic stops lead to four arrests for meth possession

Local

Racking up the miles: Beacham honored by Run Thru History

Local

Join Tuesday’s virtual tour of Dana Road Elementary

Local

Officials report Jackson is closer to restoring water service

COVID-19

Reason to smile: Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says