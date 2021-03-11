Eagle Lake porches to be decorated for St. Patrick’s Day

The Eagle Lake community will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a Mardi Gras flair when the Krewe of Porches holds its holiday observance Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.

“This is the Eagle Lake community coming to celebrate our community and to celebrate each other and enjoy the day,” said Michele Connelly, one of the event’s organizers along with Annette Kirklin and Linda Meister. “The three of us formed a committee and said, ‘You know what? It’s time to do something that’s fun and exciting for the community.”

She said the mid-February ice storm changed the original plans.

“We actually had this planned for the Saturday before Mardi Gras but we had snow and ice and single-digit temperatures, so we postponed it until the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day,” she said.

Connelly said the porches of 15 Eagle Lake homes will be decorated for the event “probably in Mardi Gras colors” and all will have their own theme.

“We will be on our porches or in our front yards or at the bottom of our driveways and anyone is definitely invited to drive the streets of the Eagle Lake community and they will be surprised with our shenanigans because we’re going to be passing out different treats to people who drive by our porches,” she said.

People interested in touring the porches at Eagle Lake can get a map of the participating krewes and their addresses by stopping at Yore Country Store on 15111 Mississippi 465 or the Lo Sto at 176 Lo Sto Road.

“This is nothing more than a group of ladies and now families who wanted to get together and celebrate life in the Eagle Lake community,” Connelly said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

