Ethel Sue Dent Fair, 86, passed away on January 10, 2021, in Denton, Texas.

She was born in Vicksburg and graduated from Carr Central High School. She attended Stephens College and graduated from the University of Mississippi. Ethel was a member of Delta Delta Sorority.

Ethel Sue began her teaching career in Vicksburg then moved to Texas and remained there with her family.

Ethel Sue was proceeded in death by her parents, Mary Frances Martin Dent and Robert Lowry Dent.

Ethel Sue is survived by her two sisters, Mary Frances Dent Terry and Hilda Dent Hands; children, Babs Fair Woods ( David) and Claude Propst Fair (Terry); grandchildren, Leslie Fair Ray, Justin Fair, Davis Woods, Fair Woods Garza and Amy Woods; great-grandchildren Hays, Reed, Adam, Ethan, Henry, Berkeley and Fox, who fondly called her Su Su; plus many nieces and nephews who adored her.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Church of The Holy Trinity. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

There will be no visitation before or after the service due to COVID-19 restrictions. Social distance and masks are required for the church services.

Memorials can be made to Church of the Holy Trinity or to a charity of your choice.