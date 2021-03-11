expand
Ad Spot

March 11, 2021

Chocolate-covered peanut butter eggs await boxing at Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church's Easter Egg Factory in 2017.

Gibson Memorial ‘egg factory’ back in business after a year away

By John Surratt

Published 10:56 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

After a one-year absence, they’re back.

March 22, as it has happened every year but one since 1981, the church fellowship hall at Gibson Memorial transforms into an egg factory, where fondant fillings made of sugar, water, and flavoring are molded into eggs, dipped in either milk or white chocolate, decorated and boxed for sale to raise funds for the church.

The lone year no eggs were made, church member Mary Westbrook said, was 2020, when the COVID-19 virus was affecting Warren County.

“We had everything all ready to go and everything shut down so we shut down, too,” she said.

The idea for the eggs came from Gene Woodland, who was the church organist in 1981. Woodland’s sister in West Virginia said her church made chocolate eggs and Gibson Memorial member Marie Grayson started the tradition here.

This year, the church members who volunteer will produce about 1,600 of the four-ounce eggs, which come in flavors of peanut butter, vanilla, coconut, maple nut, almond, almond coconut, peanut butter/Butterfinger, raspberry and chocolate. After they’re dipped, each egg is decorated with leaves and a flower.

Westbrook said there are two reasons for the eggs’ success — “They taste good and we can personalize them. Peanut butter is the most popular. We sell more peanut butter eggs than the rest of the eggs combined.”  

The production process involves a row of tables covered with paper, which hold several rows of eggs. A Crockpot holds a container of milk chocolate for dipping.

Who does what during the process, Westbrook said, “Depends on who shows up.”

“We have men who do a lot of the mixing (of the fondant) because their hands are stronger and we mix it by hand with gloves,” she said.

Several of the men also help with dipping the eggs, using a long fork to hold the egg while it gets a chocolate bath. The a process can take up to 30 seconds.

What makes the process enjoyable, Westbrook said, is the opportunity for the church members to have fellowship while they’re making the eggs.

“It’s being together, and this year probably more than usual,” she said. “Although there are some people who helped in the past probably won’t because of COVID-19.”

Westbrook said the eggs will be ready by March 26. She is going through her list of customers to see if they will be buying an egg this year, but anyone can order an egg by calling 601-636-2605 or 601-415-4428, or by email at gibsonumc@att.net.

The eggs are $3 each and orders are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Gertrude Leakes Harris

Pearline Sims Carter

Clem O. ‘Sherman’ Jones

Rosie L. Johnson

COVID-19

Biden signs $1.9T relief bill, to address nation Thursday evening

Local

House fire claims the life of Pioneer woman

Faith

Gibson Memorial ‘egg factory’ back in business after a year away

Local

Eagle Lake porches to be decorated for St. Patrick’s Day

News

Reeves signs bill limiting transgender athletes

Local

Vicksburg natives among those named outstanding students at Hinds

Business

Jobless claims fall as pace of layoffs eases

Local

City to get bids for Civil Rights, Sherman Avenue parks

Crime

Police investigating multiple auto burglaries, guns stolen

COVID-19

Fauci: U.S. virus shots ramping up toward immunity

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Pulitzer recognized newspaper’s historic coverage

COVID-19

More COVID-19 restrictions expected to be lifted Friday

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District, PCA report no COVID-19 activity

Local

Local fire and fire near Homochitto are source for smoky skies

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Senior Center to be named in honor of ‘Miss Sue’

Health

Alcorn State, Claiborne County work together to establish vaccination site

Local

Bidens’ dog Major in doghouse after causing ‘minor injury’

Business

Riverboat cruises to make their return to Vicksburg

Crime

Crime reports: Convicted felon arrested, faces weapons charge

Crime

Traffic stops lead to four arrests for meth possession

Local

Racking up the miles: Beacham honored by Run Thru History

Local

Join Tuesday’s virtual tour of Dana Road Elementary

Local

Officials report Jackson is closer to restoring water service

COVID-19

Reason to smile: Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says