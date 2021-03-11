expand
Ad Spot

March 11, 2021

Warren Central golfer Hayden Jones tees off on the 13th hole Thursday during the 2021 Viking Invitational at Clear Creek Golf Course. (Paul Ingram/For The Vicksburg Post)

Madison Central rolls to Viking Invitational title

By Staff Reports

Published 5:09 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

Almost through sheer force of numbers, Madison Central bullied its way to the team championship at the 2021 Viking Invitational golf tournament Thursday at Clear Creek Golf Course.

Led by medalist David Beard, the Jaguars had five golfers in the top nine to earn a 22-stroke win over Germantown.

Beard shot a 70, while Spence Davis was third with a 76, George Tickner tied for fifth with a 79, and Tucker Gutierrez and Davis Mercer tied for ninth place, each with an 82.

Madison Central carded a 307 team score — only the top four golfers from each team count for the team total — and Germantown was second at 329. Northwest Rankin had two golfers in the top three — runner-up Tanner Harrison (74) and Hunter Bell (76), but finished third with a team score of 340.

Davis Beard

A total of eight teams and 50 players participated in the tournament. Clinton was fourth, at 357 and Brandon was fifth with a 376. Tournament host Warren Central shot 383 to come in sixth, and was followed by St. Aloysius (400) and Mendenhall (407).

The top Warren County finisher was Warren Central’s Hartley Sullivan. He shot a 79 to tie Tickner for fifth place, and was the only player for Warren Central to break 100.

Jackson Lafferty and Brandon Turner each shot 100 on the nose for the Vikings and finished in a tie for 30th place, while Hayden Jones shot 101.

The Vikings had a total of nine golfers in the tournament. Harber Williams, Zac Boyd, James McKenna, Tyler Smith and Keegan Whitney teed it up, but none shot better than Williams’ 103.

Vicksburg High had one golfer in the tournament, Devan Bernard. He shot 126.

St. Aloysius’ Will Keen finished 17th after shooting an 87, and was his team’s top finisher.

Caleb Tucker finished in a tie for 27th place with a 97, Thompson Fortenberry shot 102, Aidenn Dickerson was at 114 and Zachary Cowart tied Bernard at the bottom of the leaderboard with 126.

Price Nixon shot an 83 to lead Clinton, while Hugh Smith (92), Cameron Melton (94), Chad McNeece (96) and Nicholas Nixon (98) also broke 100.

Hartley Sullivan

Thursday’s tournament was the second this week at Clear Creek — Warren Central’s girls played one there on Tuesday — and the second of three for the boys’ teams in Warren County this season.

Warren Central and St. Aloysius will both play in the Warren Central Invitational April 8 at Vicksburg Country Club. Warren Central will then host the MHSAA Region 4-6A Tournament April 20 at Clear Creek. The latter two tournaments will include both boys and girls’ golfers.

More News

Madison Central rolls to Viking Invitational title

Thompson: Vicksburg needs a clear vision for its future

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with meth possession

‘Gold in the Hills’ opens its 85th season this weekend

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with meth possession

Downtown Vicksburg

‘Gold in the Hills’ opens its 85th season this weekend

COVID-19

Flaggs expected to lift some COVID-19 restrictions Friday

COVID-19

Biden signs $1.9T relief bill, to address nation Thursday evening

Local

House fire claims the life of Louisiana woman

Faith

Gibson Memorial ‘egg factory’ back in business after a year away

Local

Eagle Lake porches to be decorated for St. Patrick’s Day

News

Reeves signs bill limiting transgender athletes

Local

Vicksburg natives among those named outstanding students at Hinds

Business

Jobless claims fall as pace of layoffs eases

Local

City to get bids for Civil Rights, Sherman Avenue parks

Crime

Police investigating multiple auto burglaries, stolen guns

COVID-19

Fauci: U.S. virus shots ramping up toward immunity

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Pulitzer recognized newspaper’s historic coverage

COVID-19

More COVID-19 restrictions expected to be lifted Friday

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District, PCA report no COVID-19 activity

Local

Local fire and fire near Homochitto are source for smoky skies

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg Senior Center to be named in honor of ‘Miss Sue’

Health

Alcorn State, Claiborne County work together to establish vaccination site

Local

Bidens’ dog Major in doghouse after causing ‘minor injury’

Business

Riverboat cruises to make their return to Vicksburg

Crime

Crime reports: Convicted felon arrested, faces weapons charge

Crime

Traffic stops lead to four arrests for meth possession

Local

Racking up the miles: Beacham honored by Run Thru History