March 11, 2021

Rosie L. Johnson

By Staff Reports

Published 1:31 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

Mrs. Rosie L. Johnson passed away on March 5, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson. She was 77.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Rev. Thomas E. Bernard officiating.

A private burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, from 3 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and at the City Auditorium on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service.

