March 12, 2021

Multiple cars damaged in shooting incident, no one injured

By Staff Reports

Published 12:06 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

A dangerous situation unfolded Thursday evening along Speed and Letitia streets when multiple shots were reportedly fired at a moving vehicle.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a gray 2019 Chrysler 300 sedan in the street with bullet holes in the front bumper, the hood and the left rear passenger window. The vehicle was unoccupied when officers arrived.

Officers did learn later the driver of the vehicle — who was not the owner of the vehicle — was not injured. The identity of the driver, nor the identity of the vehicle’s owner were not released by the department.

An additional vehicle, a 2020 Acura MZX, also received damage to the rear window and roof. Numerous shell casings were found on the street around the vehicles. 

