Natchez woman reportedly hits boyfriend with her car

A Natchez woman was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic violence following an incident Wednesday on Warrenton Road.

Carrie Luke, 41, was arrested Wednesday after she reportedly struck her boyfriend with her vehicle on Warrenton Road, causing injuries to his left leg. The boyfriend was transported by ambulance to Merit Health River Region where he was treated and released.

During an initial court appearance Friday in Vicksburg Municipal Court, Luke received a $30,000 bond from Judge Penny Lawson.

In other reports:

• On Thursday, at 1:18 p.m., officers responded to Eastview Apartments, 1900 Baldwin Ferry Road, for a reported theft. The victim reported someone entered his 2010 Nissan Rogue during the night and stole a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol. The vehicle had been left unlocked.