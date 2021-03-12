Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Public records filed at the Warren County Courthouse between March 1 and March 8.

Warranty Deeds

• Melborn Estates LLC to American Battlefield Trust, Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, and Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Dewayne A. Nevels to Barnes Windshield Repair Inc., Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Janice Bennett and Rose Griffin to Katrina Johnson, part of Lot 55, Southside Land Co.

• Polly Michelle McGee Buchanan to Mariah Nicole Dauman and Chase Andrew Hanes, Lot 4, Clear Creek Plantation Part 1.

• Michael B. Caruthers and Jane Andrews Caruthers to Mimi Nona Camille Mitchell, Lot 4 Reserved, White Oak Subdivision.

• Dustin Chamblee and Trista Chamblee to Hannah Margaret Grissom, Lot 270, Openwood Plantation No. 8-B.

• Ernest Thomas Properties L.P. to City of Vicksburg Mayor & Aldermen, Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

• John M. Clark Sr., Sandra H. Clark and Shelby Ann Hooks to Spencer Dale Hooks, Section 8, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Section 9 Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Section 16, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; and Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

• Brooke F. Coffelt to Christopher Ryan Denney and Adrianna Marie Denney, Lot 4, Maywood Terrace No. 1.

• Roy L. Delaughter Jr. and Shelley M. Delaughter to Steven L. Coke, Lot 133, Marion Park No. 2-Block B.

• William Charles Spears, Dorothy Carolyn Irby, Elizabeth Ann Cordell, Robert Earl Spears and Paul Allen Spears to L&L Hauling LLC, Lot 1, Chotard Lake Estates.

• Anthony T. Farrell and Sarah E. Farrell to Robert Keyes and Cynthia Keyes, Lot 8, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1B.

• Michael O. Thompson to Spencer Dale Hooks and Shelby Ann Hooks, Part of the Northeast ¼ of Section 17C, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

• Madison Glen Apartments New LLC to Jackson 3 Apartments LLC, Lots 3, 4, 5 & 6, Trescott Subdivision.

• Alfred L. Johnson and Wanda Y. Newell to Mary N. Patterson, Part of Lot 13, Lake Park Estates No. 6.

• Kim Koppman and Stephen Koppman to NKL LLC, Lot 86 of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

• McConnell Partnership LTD to Meloney T. Tallent, Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

• Ronald D. Taylor to Rusty Parmenter and Tyler Williams, Lot 7, Stone Creek Subdivision Part 2 (Vacated).

• Earl H. Swan to Michael David Rowlan, Section 23C, Township 27 North, Range 5 East.

Deeds of Trust

• Aubri B. Hickman and Michael B. Hickman to Affordable Lending Group, Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

• William A. Kitchens and Tammy A. Kitchens to AMS Mortgage, Lots 22&23, Dabney Subdivision.

• Jeffrey K. Burnett and Marsha M. Burnett to BancorpSouth Bank, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

• Barnes Window Repair Inc. to Riverhills Bank, Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Loretta Scott Brantley and Lawrence Robert Brantley to Northstar Mortgage, Part of Lot 5, National Park Addition.

• Carole Campbell to Riverhills Bank, Lot 24, Baum Subdivision.

• Steven L. Coke to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Lot 133, Marion Park No. 2-Block B.

• Meloney T. Tallent to Copiah Bank, Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

• Mariah Nicole Dauman and Chase Andrew Hanes to 21st Mortgage Corp., Lot 4, Clear Creek Plantation Part one.

• Christopher Ryan Denney and Adrianna Marie Denney to Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Lot 4, Maywood Terrace No. 1.

• Hannah Margaret Grissom to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 270, Openwood Plantation No. 8 B.

• Wallace D. Pratt and Sherry L. Pratt to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., Lots 20&21 Tucker Crossings Subdivision.

• N to N Homes LLC to Home Bank, Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• Spencer Dale Hooks and Shelby Ann Hooks to Southern Agricredit ACA, Part of the Northeast ¼ of the Northeast ¼ of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Section 8C, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; and Section 9C, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

• Jamel D. Jones and Melanie Dionne Jones to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 60, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

• Billy D. Johnson and Lora L. Johnson to Trustmark National Bank, Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, and Section 42, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

• Carl Johnson and Mary Johnson to Riverhills Bank, Lot 41, Signal Hill No. 3, Revised.

• Mary Patterson to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Part of Lot 13, Lake Park Estates Number 6.

• Rusty Parmenter and Tyler Williams to Quicken Loans Inc., Lot 7, Stone Creek Subdivision Part 2 (Vacated).

• Derek M. Wilson and Chad Wilson to Priority 1 Bank, Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

• Cecil Simmons Jr. and Sheila Simmons to Riverhills Bank, Section 14, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

Marriage Licenses

• Mason Alexander Jarabica, 25, Vicksburg, to Jesyca Paige May 25, Vicksburg.

• Christopher Michael Tankesly, 36, Vicksburg, to Kayla Michelle Lendon, 26, Vicksburg.

• Charles Aaron Ford, 29, Vicksburg, to Amber Dawn Chris, 32, Vicksburg.

• Kory Kevin Grayer, 30, Utica, to Tiffany Andrea Lane, 29, Vicksburg.

