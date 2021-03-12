expand
Ad Spot

March 12, 2021

Robert (Bob) Thomas MacNeil

By Staff Reports

Published 12:46 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

Robert (Bob) Thomas MacNeil, 77, peacefully left this world for his heavenly home on March 5, 2021, while surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy MacNeil; his brother, John MacNeil; his children, Eric Amick (Rebekka), Louann Robertson (Daniel) and Christen Jones (Rob); and his grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Caleb and Jonah Amick, Caitlyn, Kinley, and Cara Robertson and Layton Marie Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Marion MacNeil.

Bob was born on Nov. 16, 1943, in Philadelphia, Pa.

After graduating from the University of Connecticut with a Master’s in History, he joined the United States Marine Corps where he served until 1972. While in the service, he achieved the rank of sergeant and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. After his time with the Marine Corps, he worked for many years at Grand Gulf Nuclear Station in Port Gibson.

In 2001 he began working at Applied Research Associates in Vicksburg and retired in 2016 after 15 years.

He and Nancy met at Crawford Street United Methodist Church and married in 1992. They built their life together in Vicksburg and had recently moved to Madison in 2018. They marked their 29th wedding anniversary on Feb. 22, 2021. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Madison. 

Throughout his life some of his favorite things included working with the youth and running the sound at church, visiting lighthouses, listening to classical music, planting beautiful flowers around the family pool, and spending time with his grandchildren. Bob was a devoted Christian, husband and father. He was known by all to be a soft-spoken man of few words but his gentle spirit and giving heart always left a lasting impact on all who knew him. 

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m. The family asks that masks are worn and social distancing is practiced. 

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital 2500 North State Street Jackson, MS 39216 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

More News

Drive-thru vaccination site is a good example of what we can do together

Branch focusing on Miss Universe as she crowns next Miss Mississippi USA

Bama blasts Bulldogs in SEC Tournament

Vicksburg Police Department launches ‘Blue Light Patrol’

Downtown Vicksburg

Branch focusing on Miss Universe as she crowns next Miss Mississippi USA

Crime

Vicksburg Police Department launches ‘Blue Light Patrol’

Business

Visit Vicksburg launches City Attractions Passport

Crime

Natchez woman reportedly hits boyfriend with her car

Crime

Multiple cars damaged in shooting incident, no one injured

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District reports strong growth in graduation rates

BREAKING NEWS

Many restrictions lifted: Flaggs unveils city’s revised COVID-19 emergency orders

News

Water restored, but most of Jackson still under boil notice

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with meth possession

Downtown Vicksburg

‘Gold in the Hills’ opens its 85th season this weekend

COVID-19

Flaggs expected to lift some COVID-19 restrictions Friday

COVID-19

Biden signs $1.9T relief bill, to address nation Thursday evening

Local

House fire claims the life of Louisiana woman

Faith

Gibson Memorial ‘egg factory’ back in business after a year away

Local

Eagle Lake porches to be decorated for St. Patrick’s Day

News

Reeves signs bill limiting transgender athletes

Local

Vicksburg natives among those named outstanding students at Hinds

Business

Jobless claims fall as pace of layoffs eases

Local

City to get bids for Civil Rights, Sherman Avenue parks

Crime

Police investigating multiple auto burglaries, stolen guns

COVID-19

Fauci: U.S. virus shots ramping up toward immunity

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: Pulitzer recognized newspaper’s historic coverage

COVID-19

More COVID-19 restrictions expected to be lifted Friday

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District, PCA report no COVID-19 activity