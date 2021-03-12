expand
March 12, 2021

Vicksburg Police Department launches ‘Blue Light Patrol’

By Tim Reeves

Published 3:27 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

In an effort to showcase the patrols officers are making through Vicksburg neighborhoods, the Vicksburg Police Department has launched “Blue Light Patrol.”

Beginning immediately, when officers driving a marked patrol car while patrolling neighborhoods or around area businesses at night, will have on the vehicle’s solid blue flashers, or the blue corner of their light bar.

“With this idea, we are hoping that it will increase visibility, as well as lead to fewer crimes,” Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore said Friday in a release from the department. “This will also let the residents know that an officer is in their neighborhood and easily spotted if needed.”

Moore said the move is to address recent concerns by residents about not seeing patrol car in their neighborhood.

“We do not want citizens to worry or be alarmed if they see a patrol car patrolling with their light bar on. The lights are simply intended to show a police presence and to make citizens feel a little more at ease,” Moore said.

Officers will still use the standard flashing lights and siren for emergencies and traffic stops.

According to Moore, several agencies across the nation have adopted “Blue Light Patrol” and the “feedback was positive.”

