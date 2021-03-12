expand
March 12, 2021

Visit Vicksburg launches City Attractions Passport

By Staff Reports

Published 2:21 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

Visit Vicksburg announced Friday it has launched the City Attractions Passport, a free book the size of a traveler’s passport that allows tourists to collect stamps from museums, tour homes and other landmark attractions around the city.

The passport contains descriptions, information and contact information for participating locations.

Once a visitor collects five stamps in the passport, they can redeem it at the Vicksburg Visitors Information Center (52 Old Highway 27 across the street from the Vicksburg National Military Park Clay Street entrance) for a free #VisitVicksburg t-shirt.

The Visitor Information Center is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

The passport is available to pick up for free at the Visitors Information Center and participating locations such as Biedenharn Coca-Cola Museum, Jesse Brent Lower Mississippi River Museum, Old Court House Museum, Old Depot Museum and more.

For more information visit www.visitvicksburg.com.

