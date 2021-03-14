It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Erwin Alexis (Alex) Baylot Jr. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after a three-year battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. Alex was 58.

Beloved husband and best friend of Paula Boles Baylot for almost 25 years.

Loving father of Nathan Baylot (Tara Temple Baylot), Lauren Brittney Carmichael (Joshua Carmichael).

Loving step-father to Kenneth Tackett (Natalie Wilson Tackett), Kirsten Tackett Golding (Stephen Austin Golding).

He was proud to be called granddaddy by Lillian Tridico, Aiden Baylot, Ethan Baylot, Brynn Carmichael, Roy Carmichael, Harold Leo Tridico III, Austin Whitman Golding, Alexis Carmichael, and Joseph Tridico.

Dear brother to Cynthia Vanderberry (David Vanderberry).

Step-brother to Patrick Vinzant (Kelly Vinzant), Polly Vinzant-Hopkins (Brent Hopkins).

Alex was a doting godfather to the daughter of his beloved niece, Angela Kurtz Tridico (Joseph Tridico). He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins’ extended family and many good friends.

He was preceded in death by his wonderful parents, the late Dorothy Mae and Erwin Baylot Sr. and stepmother Sylvia McGuffie Baylot.

He was a quiet and kind gentleman, holding to the highest integrity in his professional and family life. A lifelong resident of Vicksburg, Alex attended Warren Central High School and later graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Industrial Engineering and later a Masters in Civil Engineering. He was employed at ERDC for 35 years and was proud to have received many awards and accolades, including the distinguished De Fleury award in 2019. At the time of his diagnosis, Alex was attending the University of South Alabama to accomplish his doctorate in Systems Engineering. He was humbled to be a deacon at Highland Baptist Church.

Alex and Paula enjoyed cycling, camping, reading, and traveling the world together. Alex was above all passionate and proud of his children and grandchildren. Alex was proud to be counted amongst many good friends and respected co-workers. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends may pay their respects at Highland Baptist Church on Halls Ferry Road in Vicksburg on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The family will be available from 1 to 3 p.m., and a memorial service will commence at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to UT Health, PO Box 1321, Houston, TX 77251-1321 to the Erwin (Alex) Baylot, Jr. Memorial Fund at our website: https://giving.uth.edu/memorial. Please let us know if you would like updates on the research or how AI may help in the future to cure this horrible disease.