Lillie Olivia Greer Cassell joined her twin sister, Millie, in Heaven on March 11, 2021, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

Lillie was born on May 11, 1931, to Lillie Alyce Picket Greer and Middleton Patrick Greer in Vicksburg. Preceding her in death were her parents and sister.

Survivors include her husband, Jim, who took loving care of her up to the end. Other survivors include two daughters, Elizabeth Wadlington (Charles) and Barbara Cowart; three grandchildren, Patrick Wadlington (Catherine), Wesley Cowart (Misti), and Courtney Neal (TY); and six great-grandchildren, Marie, Catie, Blakely, Case, Vivi Jane and Tyley.

Lillie graduated from Utica High School and attended Hinds Junior College and Centenary College. She worked for Entergy for more than 20 years (affectionately known as Ms. Lillie) and at Chamberlain Hunt Academy for more than 10 years (affectionately known as Granny). She was a sober member and frequent sponsor in Alcoholics Anonymous for 41 years. She also loved quilting, fishing, walking, her flowers, cooking and her family (just like her own mom). She was a member of Midway Church of Christ but attended First Presbyterian Church of Port Gibson with her husband.

A graveside service will be held Monday, March 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Wintergreen Cemetery in Port Gibson. Pallbearers will include Patrick Wadlington, Wesley Cowart, Ty Neal, Jimmy Cassell, Bill Cassell, Dr. Eddie Lipscomb, James Easley, Craig Easley and Jason Cassell. Rev. Michael Herrin will officiate.

In Lillie’s honor, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.